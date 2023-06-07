Osakis Police Blotter: May 25-31

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 25

Assist other agency, truck with no tail lights all over the road, warning, Bird Lake Road.

Warning for tint, 8th Avenue W.

Citation for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 3rd Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol school area.

Noise complaint, warning for music playing very loud in apartment, person said he would shut it down, Main Street W.

May 26

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, caller needs to turn in ammo per his probation officer, caller will drop it off at the police department later, Nokomis Street E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Property damage crash, sanitation truck hit electronic sign at municipal liquor store, photos taken, waiting on damage estimates, Nokomis.

Special event, senior parade, 8th Avenue W.

May 27

Door found open, Central Avenue.

Check welfare, male yelling at a female and some children, he also threw a cat out of a vehicle, Lake Street E.

Funeral escort from church.

Unlocked restrooms.

Updated fire sign.

Gas drive-off, caller believes it was unintentional, left message for person, Nokomis Street W.

Parking complaint, ticket issued for parking wrong direction, Pike Street W.

Found animal, pitbull/chocolate lab with red collar at liquor store, info put on social media, owner picked up dog, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for driving conduct, just tired, 8th Avenue W.

May 28

Parking complaint, pickup on shoulder, possible traffic hazard, unable to locate, 8th Avenue E, Alexandria.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Updated fire sign.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Burglary alarm, proper pass to cancel, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for speed, 8th Avenue E.

Stopped for driving conduct, warning and given 30 days to bring tint to legal level, State Highway 27.

May 29

Traffic hazard, rendering truck lost its load, Nokomis Street E.

Vehicle unlock, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Four nuisance violations for dog licenses.

Driving complaint from off-duty deputy, warning for crossing center line, County Road 3.

Caller has questions about noise ordinances, Main Street W.

Warning for driving without headlights after sunset, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for headlight out, 2nd Avenue E.

May 30

Animal complaint, geese with goslings stuck in back yard, heading to lake now, Nokomis Street E.

Harassment restraining order violation, person tried calling and texting, caller will send message to officer, will send to county attorney for review, Oak Street W.

Warning for hands-free law, 2nd Avenue E.

May 31

Medical, suicide life line, person has been drinking and needs help, handled by Douglas County Sheriff's Office, transported.

Fire, caller states his neighbor had a fire in his yard and tree, has been put out several times with hose, keeps re-lighting, 8th Avenue E.

Medical, RN on scene, transported, King Street W.

Five nuisance violations, photos taken and warning letters sent.

Warning for use of wireless device and no proof of insurance, 1st Avenue W.

Traffic stop, seatbelt, County Road 31.

Suspicious vehicle in area, revoked owner, 2nd Avenue W.

