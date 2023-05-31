Osakis Police Blotter: May 18-24

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 18

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Parking complaint, gas tanker parked in residential area, left message for caller, 8-hour limit on truck with trailer on city streets, 6th Avenue W.

Vulnerable adult, received MAARC report on an employee, no law enforcement involvement needed.

Assist other agency, one-vehicle rollover with two occupants, assisted, County Road 10.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, 3rd Avenue E.

May 19

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Administrative activity, employee background check, Nokomis Street E.

Assist other agency, request for pick-up on a A and D order, spoke with probation, checked address, no contact.

Juvenile trouble, spoke with all parties, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, vehicle pulled out in front of caller and is driving slow and swerving over center and fog line, County Road 82.

City nuisance violation, left a copy of the city ordinance at the door, Lake Street E.

Property damage crash, no injuries, driver's exchanged information, 1st Avenue E.

Driving complaint, vehicle driving erratically, passed caller on the shoulder at high speed, warning for speed, County Road 82.

Caller stated they need access to building for firearms safety training, building unlocked, Nokomis Street W.

Public assist, gas drive-off, person paid bill, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for headlight out, 3rd Avenue W.

Locked restrooms.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

May 20

Special event, clean up, picked up garbage and appliances that the community wanted thrown out.

Vehicle unlock, Queen Street.

Driving complaint, caller stated a male is drag racing in a car on the street, caller talked to kids earlier, they were from Villard, patrolled the area, Oak Street W.

Driving complaint, unable to locate, Central Avenue.

Domestic, caller stated that male is not letting female leave, verbal argument, cleared, 7th Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Stopped for window tint, citation issued for suspended driver's license, driver called for a friend to pick him up, 3rd Avenue W.

Suspicious vehicle, caller states there is vehicle circling the landing, stopped for headlight out, citation issued for no vehicle insurance, Central Avenue.

Locked restrooms, city park.

Locked beach restrooms.

May 21

Special event, bike rodeo in school parking lot, 1st Avenue E.

Two city nuisance violations, weeds and grass, left letters.

May 22

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Permit to purchase handgun issued, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for stop sign violation, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, two gas drive-offs from previous day, contacted owners and they will take care of it, Nokomis Street W.

Public assist, gas drive-off, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for unsecured license plate, 6th Avenue N.

May 23

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Check welfare, all OK, 8th Avenue W.

Property damage crash, two semis in Melrose, call transferred, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, assisted, contacted family member, transported, Nokomis Street W.

Citation for tint on windshield and driver's window, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for tint, given two weeks to remove from windshield and get doctor's note for the rest, County Road 82.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for tint, given two weeks to remove tint from windshield and make plans for the rest, County Road 10.

Warning for driving conduct, 51/27.

Warning for tint, 4th Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Harassment, caller states neighbor keeps harassing his employees while providing yard work services, verbal harassment and video recording, Pike Street W.

Warning for headlight out, 1st Avenue E, Alexandria.

Warning for failure to signal and no tail lights, 1st Avenue E.

May 24

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Property damage crash, caller needs to file report on an accident that occurred on May 19, State Highway 27.

Two citations for city ordinance violations.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, Central Avenue.

Stopped for speed, citation for driving after revocation and no vehicle insurance, 6th Avenue N.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Check welfare, 1st Avenue E.

City nuisance violation, no contact, left copy of ordinance at the door, 1st Avenue E.

Locked park restrooms.

Locked beach restrooms.

Suspicious activity, caller reported that prior night a mile was hanging around the dispenser machine, sent pictures, no damage, caller stated suspect is not allowed back in the building, Nokomis Street W.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.