Osakis Police Blotter: May 11-17

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

May 11

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Theft, person found an opened toy package that was caught on camera being stolen the prior night, identified juvenile will contact parent and juvenile, $3 squirt gun, Nokomis Street W.

Nuisance violation, deck built without permit, notified planning and zoning, 3rd Avenue W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Check welfare, person sent a message to her provider stating that the dosage of her medication is causing her to have suicidal thoughts.

May 12

DARE graduation, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, power parts left at work site, contacted power company, Main Street E.

Public assist, little girl missed the school bus and parents are at work, Main Street W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for passing on the right in an intersection on 1st Avenue and Pike, I-94.

Found dog, returned to owner, 1st Avenue W.

Child custody matter, caller trying to pick up his children but their mother won't let him, he has a court order, caller stated that he's been denied his weekends since middle of April, attempted to contact other person, left message, Main Street W.

May 13

Information, caution officer safety alert, person and vehicle information added to call.

Warning for stop sign violation, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, driver in parked vehicle appeared intoxicated, slurring her words, stated she was going to a house right there, State Patrol arrived and arrested person and transported to TC jail, waited for tow.

Warning for driving conduct, County Road 82.

May 14

Neighbor dispute, neighbor mowed over caller's flowers, said she did it to be mean, person told caller it was because it was on their property and they are trying to sell, Pike Street W.

Warning for window and windshield tint, Nokomis Street E.

Drunk driver complaint, vehicle swerving all over the road, driver stated her daughter was holding flowers and having trouble, warning for driving conduct, County Road 81, Alexandria.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Stopped for cell usage and window and windshield tint, driver given two weeks to bring windows to legal levels or citations will be issued, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

May 15

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, Water line cover broken, notified public works, Main Street W.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor's sump pump may be discharging on other person's property, spoke with person and they will check that it is hooked up properly, 7th Avenue W.

Vehicle unlock, 1st Avenue E.

Stopped for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Information, KOPS alert, person left Perham in vehicle stolen out of North Dakota, suspect has warrants in Otter Tail and Todd counties, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

Locked public restrooms after dark, city park.

Person looking for a place to park his truck, transmission going out, will pick up next day, placed in impound lot.

May 16

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

School event, assist with community clean-up day, 1st Avenue E.

Education/presentation, careers class, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, caller states she had some issues with her neighbor, wants to know if she can dig out some bulbs and not have issues with them, Pike Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Permit to acquire handgun, no criminal history, Nokomis Street E.

Locked restrooms after dark, city park.

Locked beach restrooms, Lake Street E.

Foot patrol, door checks.

May 17

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, person would like to speak to an officer about his renters, renters gone, contacted caller, Lake Street E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Juvenile trouble, report of student bullying caller's son who has Asperger's and autism, would like to document the incident, 1st Avenue E.

