Osakis Police Blotter: June 8-14

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 8

Neighbor dispute, caller states neighbor blew things onto her property, neighbor acts like nothing is wrong, neighbor's friend confronted caller and insulted her several times, caller states they caught it on video, civil issue, Pike Street W.

Information, Ford Mustang taken from garage in rural Glenwood during the week.

Warning for tail light and headlight out, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, 2nd Avenue E.

June 9

Patrol, officer reports burning smell, checked residence, coming from furnace area, repair person called, Nokomis Street W.

Animal complaint, caller states neighbor's dog damaged her property, spoke with dog owner, Pike Street E.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Traffic stop, warning, County Road 3.

Citation for speed and no proof of insurance, County Road 82.

Warning for speed, Central Avenue.

Threats, caller stated that the ex-husband of the person he is dating is sending threatening text messages, parties told to keep text record, informed caller that officer could be present at custody exchange, Main Street E.

Stopped for driving conduct, driver stated she was looking for deer, County Road 2.

June 10

Criminal damage to property, cable wires ripped off home, initial complaint was vandalism but investigation showed a truck had hooked a low hanging wire, Nokomis Street W.

Citation for speed, 47 in 30, 1st Avenue E.

Drug related activity, caller stated she witnessed a drug deal, male pushed female from doorway with a bag, bag given to person in vehicle, Main Street W.

Alarm going off, residence has old outside light that is buzzing, 4th Avenue E.

Warning for driving conduct, County Road 51.

Warning for tabs, 1st Avenue E.

Information, minors drinking, vehicle left on County Road 82, caller stated she didn't know if they were under age, Nokomis Street E.

Theft, spoke with person about license plate registered to her that is on vehicle registered to another person, informed she did not give permission and wants to press charges for theft, vehicle will be towed to impound, Central Avenue.

Patrol, ignore, Nokomis Street W.

June 11

Person lost combination for his safe and needs a letter from the police department stating that it is his and not stolen, 7th Avenue W.

Medical alarm, false alarm, Main Street E.

Gas drive-off, occurred prior day, contacted person and he will pay when he gets back to town, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Child custody matter, person has custody of 5-year-old daughter but the child doesn't want to stay and is crying, mother wants officer at location, they have joint custody, person escorted off the property and told not to return until she has visitation rights according to court order, Main Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for tail light out, 1st Avenue E.

June 12

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, Central Avenue.

Citation for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for expired tabs, vehicle is current, just needs to have tabs put on, Nokomis Street E.

Vehicle unlock, Pike Street W.

June 13

Citation for parking unhitched boat and trailer on street between 10 P.M. and 6 A.M., Main Street W.

Two citations for parking on street between 2 and 5 A.M., Main Street E.

Medical, man electrocuted, transported, assisted on scene, Main Street W.

Vulnerable adult, unable to get out of wheelchair and move on her own, MAARC report made, Social Services contacted.

Nuisance violation, weeds and grass, no contact, Nokomis Street W.

June 14

Anonymous person stated that another person is an alcoholic and commented that he was going to hang himself.

Person attached garage sale signs to power poles, signs removed and brought back to residence, person was not located, Lake Street E.

Warning for tint and tail light, given two weeks to bring tint to legal level, 8th Avenue E.

Warning for stop sign and tabs, given four weeks to remove tint from windshield and bring side windows to legal level, 8th Avenue E.

Deliver planning and zoning packets.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.