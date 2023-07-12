Osakis Police Blotter: June 29 - July 5

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 29

Caller would like to speak to an officer about issues with her neighbors, civil matter, Pike Street W.

Nuisance violation, complaint received about grass and weeds on property, contacted owner, they will take care of it on weekend, warning, Main Street W.

Styrofoam found along County Road 82, disposed of in city dumpster.

Assist other agency, Brooklyn Center police requested a stop at owner's address to see if vehicle is unreported stolen, vehicle has been involved in a string of incidents in Brooklyn Center area, vehicle was sold, provided info to caller, Main Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

June 30

Suspicious activity, multiple hang-up calls, unfounded, 8th Avenue W.

Citation for parking in the wrong direction, 1st Avenue E.

Animal complaint, dog has been barking all day, contacted person at address and it is not their dog but their neighbor's, 1st Avenue E.

Driving complaint, two vehicles racing down the street at 60 mph while kids are on the sidewalk, newer black vehicle and burgundy vehicle, unable to locate vehicles, Main Street E.

July 1

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Check welfare, female not answering phone, daughter is concerned, person has memory issues and has not been eating, contacted caller, 2nd Avenue E.

Alarm, cleaning crew, Central Avenue.

Noise complaint, downstairs tenants have been playing loud music all day and won't turn it down, landlord will call tenant, noise stopped, Main Street E.

July 2

Warning for speed, Nokomis Street W.

Citation for speed, 50 in a 30 zone, County Road 3.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for failure to stop, Nokomis Street.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, 41 in a 30 zone, 1st Avenue E.

July 3

Driving complaint, vehicle driving past caller's house at high speed, ongoing issue, contacted person, warning, 2nd Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Gas drive-off, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, Oak Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Citation for expired vehicle registration, stopped for hands-free law, 4th Avenue W.

Person found fishing bag on County Road 82, brought to police department.

Citation for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, female injured on Lake Osakis.

Public assist, person has question about dog ordinance, informed to call if she sees the dog and it will be picked up.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Warning for speed, Central Avenue.

July 4

Warning for speed and window tint, 6th Avenue.

Traffic control for fireworks show.

July 5

Lost dog, husky-lab mix, looks like yellow lab, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, caller sold a commercial cardboard baler and has not received payment, building has been sold and baler is inside, small claims court pending, civil matter, Main Street W.

Public assist, caller has questions regarding a welder that is in a vehicle that has been impounded, vehicle and contents will be considered abandoned on July 7 and will then be sold, Nokomis Street E.

Medical, no transport, Oak Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.