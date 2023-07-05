Osakis Police Blotter: June 22-28

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 22

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

June 23

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Criminal damage to property, piece of tire removed from vehicle parked on street, Main Street E.

Citation for speed, 48 in 30, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for failure to obey stop sign, I-94.

Warning for speed, Nokomis Street W.

June 24

Foot patrol at city park for Osakis Days.

Public assist, caller stated keys were left on business door, owner on scene, Central Avenue.

Citation for speed, State Highway 27.

Stopped for tint, driver stated he was willing to remove it, given 30 days to bring it to legal level, 1st Avenue E.

Checked park and locked restrooms.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Citation for window tint, front was 88 percent and rear was 0 percent, State Highway 27.

Citation for speed and warning for driving after suspension, County Road 3.

Drunk, male very intoxicated, states no one cares, person just feeling low and needed to vent, Main Street W.

PC to arrest on 5th degree assault and violation of protection order in Todd County, special attention to Pope and Douglas counties, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

June 25

Special event, Osakis Days parade.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Vehicle unlock, State Highway 27.

Information, male fled from domestic scene in Parkers Prairie, unknown direction, person lives in Alexandria, Ottertail requesting to stop and detain for now, pc to arrest for domestic, Alexandria Police working on it, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

Warning for stop sign, 2nd Avenue W.

Shooting complaint, person heard gun shot, checked area, nothing out of the ordinary, Nokomis Street W.

Information, extreme caution, PC to hold vehicle and anyone in it, White Earth plate, person and vehicle suspected in fatal shooting in Pine Point, likely to have front-end damage.

June 26

Medical, refused first responders, transported, Main Street W.

Found dog, returned to owner, Nokomis Street E.

Vehicle unlock, Nokomis Street W.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Noise complaint, neighbors playing nature sounds on outside speakers day and night, person shut off the speaker, Nokomis Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

Information, subject wanted for felony domestic strangulation, left residence near Rice and could be traveling to Alexandria area, Alexandria.

June 27

Public assist, transported person to her house, 17th Avenue E, Alexandria.

Public assist, Dollar General employee found a cart in person's front yard, would like assistance in getting it back, left no trespass notice at door, no contact, Lake Street E.

Nuisance violation, warning for violation of ordinance stating that there can be no more than four garage or rummage sales during a period of 12 calendar months, person has had sale sign on the sidewalk and yard for the past two weeks, misc items in yard and blocking sidewalk, copy of ordinance left with person, Lake Street E.

Check welfare, neighbors concerned about person whom they have not seen for a few days, did walk-through of home, person not home, Lake Street E.

Person asking to get property out of vehicle in impound, explained that tow bill and impound fees need to be paid before anything can be released.

June 28

Drunk driver complaint, car following caller is all over the road, no indications of impairment, County Road 82, Nelson.

Animal complaint, cat ran away and caller is distraught, cat came back while on phone, Osage Street E.

Changed fire danger sign.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Warning for equipment, Nokomis Street E.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.