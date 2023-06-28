Osakis Police Blotter: June 15-21

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 15

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Property damage crash, TV wire hit by garbage truck, wires down across the road, Oak Street W.

Attempt to locate person who fled from traffic stop, active felony warrant with Stearns County, detain if located.

Public assist, gas drive-off, appeared unintentional, no contact info, Nokomis Street W.

Nuisance violation, work crew would like motorcycle moved to facilitate construction, attempted phone car and left message and door hanger, two vehicles in violation of city ordinance, property owner will be given 30 days to comply, Nokomis Street E.

Mental health, transport person to ER, turned over to ER staff, Nokomis Street E.

Escort to detox, transported to Project Turnaround in Granite Falls, 17th Avenue E, Alexandria.

Noise complaint, caller states there is a loudspeaker that plays bird and waterfall sounds, placed speaker on its face to muffle it, will speak to them in the morning, Nokomis Street W.

June 16

Citation for driving after revocation and no insurance, Nokomis Street E.

Funeral escort to County Road 37, 3rd Avenue W.

Neighbor dispute, caller stated that she filed a harassment order on her neighbor and wants to know if it has been processed yet, stated she has surveillance cameras and has video of neighbor harassing her, neighbor also placed signs on her yard and she is afraid to move them, caller highly distressed, harassment restraining order has been served, advised to report any violations, property line dispute is civil matter, Pike Street W.

Public assist, caller states his vehicle was towed and he is wondering why, stated the vehicle was gone through by police and door was damaged, call returned, Nokomis Street E.

Possible harassment restraining order violation, sent to county attorney for review, Pike Street W.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms, City Park.

Noise complaint, loud music near high school, family reunion, stated they will turn music down, 1st Avenue E.

June 17

Medical, Oak Street W.

Warning for hands-free law, 4th Avenue W.

Attempt to locate, checked residence for vehicle, unable to locate, advised Todd County, 125th Avenue.

Vehicle unlock, 4th Avenue E.

Noise complaint, kids at house are being loud, caller can't sleep, happened prior night also, family reunion, kids playing basketball, parents told kids to stop playing ball, music was not loud, 1st Avenue E.

June 18

Assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office, County Road 78.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Nuisance violation for weeds and grass, copy of city ordinance left at door, 5th Avenue E.

Nuisance violation for weeds and grass, bushes need to be trimmed or pulled, copy of city ordinance left at door, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for tail light out, 1st Avenue W.

Citation for parking unhitched trailer or camper on street between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., 2nd Avenue E.

June 19

Medical, Todd County, 170th Avenue.

Alarm, drill only, 3rd Avenue E.

Check welfare, caller is concerned for a vulnerable adult, MAARC report has been made and DCSS notified, person just returned from hospital, Main Street W.

Parking complaint, truck and boat parked too close to stop sign, 2nd Avenue E.

June 20

Check welfare, dailysis patient did not show up for her appointment, hospital wants her checked on, person overslept, Main Street W.

Medical, transported, Osage Street E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Vehicle unlock, 131st Avenue.

Vehicle unlock, Nokomis Street W.

Assist other agency, notification to person that other person is getting out of jail, person hasn't lived there for two years, Lake Street E.

Warning for speed, County Road 10.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Driving complaint, no muffler, found vehicle and spoke to person, muffler is rusted off and is getting fixed the next day, Nokomis Street W.

Threats, caller states they are being threatened and harassed by a group of people, persons in Alexandria have her vehicle, told to contact Alexandria Police Department, Central Avenue.

Warning for driving conduct, 51/115.

Citation for window tint, 4th Avenue E.

Warning for tint, stated he has appointment to get it removed, 6th Avenue N.

Checked park and locked restrooms.

Warning for stop sign violation, Nokomis Street.

Warning for stop sign violation, 1st Avenue E.

June 21

Animal complaint, caller reported black lab running at large and digging up her yard, also defecating in her's and neighbor's yards, states it is an ongoing issue, Pike Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, caller wants officer to explain order for protection to her, Central Avenue.

Child protection issue, screened in DP report, followed up with person, person has appointment with Social Services, Queen Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

