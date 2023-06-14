Osakis Police Blotter: June 1-7

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

June 1

Fifteen Nuisance violations, letters sent for ordinance violations.

Zoning violation, letter sent for ordinance violation.

Found dog, returned to owner at motel, Nokomis Street W.

Public assist, Nokomis Street W.

Civil matter, Nokomis Street W.

Neighbor dispute, caller states his neighbor is trespassing on his property, ongoing issue, caller has confronted the neighbor and set up cameras but trespass continues, videos shared, will speak with other neighbor, Pike Street W.

Warning for use of wireless device and over-sized tires, 3rd Avenue W.

Check welfare, caller stated his neighbor has not moved his trash cans in and is not working outside, neighbor stated he was fine, Lake Street E.

Assist probation in contacting a POR, attempted contact but no answer at door, left door hanger on vehicle for person to contact probation officer, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, County Road 31.

Nuisance violation, left door hanger on window giving two weeks to bring vehicles into compliance, Nokomis Street W.

Driving complaint, citation to owner for allowing unlicensed driver to illegally use vehicle, driver stated vehicle belonged to his boss, Oak Street W.

Warning for seat belt, 4th Avenue W.

Neighbor dispute, caller's neighbor has security cameras pointed at her house, explained rules of camera placement, Pike Street W.

Stop for revoked driver, was not person driving, unfounded, 2nd Avenue E.

Assist other agency, possible suicide attempt.

Assist other agency, attempted warrant for Strearns County, no contact, County Road 3.

June 2

Funeral escort, Nokomis Street W.

Public assist, helped install a car seat, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for crossing the center line, County Road 82.

Attempted fraud/scam, Facebook scam, caller contacted her bank and Venmo to get reimbursement, Pike Street W.

Warning for window tint, person is moving to CA in July, Central Avenue.

Warning for headlight out, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for headlight out, person just hit a deer, 1/27.

June 3

Warning for window tint, 2nd Avenue E.

Public assist, fire department needs access to impound lot, completed, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, 2nd Avenue E.

Public assist, caller states she received ordinance violation for building maintenance and appearance, looking for information on why she received it, advised to call the chief on Monday, Lake Street E.

Warning for tint, Oak Street E.

Assist other agency, abandoned structure, unknown what is inside, assisted with perimeter check, Housen Road.

Warning for tint, 3rd Avenue W.

Nuisance violation, citation for dog license violation, person was sent two letters and received a phone call but failed to comply, 7th Avenue W.

Warning for headlights not on after sunset, 4th Avenue N.

June 4

Assist other agency, caller states there are a lot of people at the location with loud music and lots of screaming, assisted Douglas County Sheriff's Office with perimeter of the house, County Road 42, Alexandria.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Three warnings for nuisance violation, grass height and weeds, copy of ordinance left at doors.

Public assist, ignore, 17th Avenue E., Alexandria.

Warning for hands-free law, Nokomis Street E.

Citation for window tint, 2nd Avenue E.

Citation for window tint, Nokomis Street W.

June 5

Nuisance violation, contacted realtor to cut grass, also the lot across the street, Nokomis Street W.

Nuisance violation, contacted property owner about mowing lawn and requested that residence be secured, doors were open, stated she would be there the next day, Lake Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Updated fire sign.

Animal complaint, neighborhood black lab comes into person's yard, starting to growl at her young son, Nestor Street E.

Checked park and locked restrooms.

Four small bikes found at end of park, secured in impound lot.

June 6

Medical, lift assist, Main Street E.

Medical, transported, Osage Street E.

Permit to acquire handgun issued, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for cell phone use, 8th Avenue W.

Parking complaint, citation for parking in the wrong direction, voided, moved, Oak Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, caller would like an officer to tell person to stop contacting her, left message requesting call back, spoke with person who stated he will stop contacting, Main Street E.

Eighteen nuisance violations for inoperable motor vehicles, letters sent, given 30 days to comply.

Criminal damage to property, someone removed utility box, happened sometime in morning, cable box ripped off and cable cut, believes it was done in retaliation for anti-Biden flags, Nokomis Street W.

Assist other agency, truck all over the road, almost hit caller head-on, adult arrest, County Road 17, Alexandria.

June 7

Public assist, sewer alarm, called public works, they will check it out, Lake Street E.

Neighbor dispute, caller is having issues with neighbor over sump pump, spoke with person and requested they call police with concerns and not confront caller, 8th Avenue W.

Public assist, inventory for auction, resident getting upset, 8th Avenue W.

Warning for hands-free law, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Animal complaint, injured baby raccoon at public beach.

Missing person, 12-year-old daughter on bike, she was at the baseball field and arrived home as officer arrived, Oak Street W.

