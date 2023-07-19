Osakis Police Blotter: July 6-12

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 6

Property damage crash, vehicle in front of them stopped suddenly, no injuries, both drivable, Nokomis Street W.

Vehicle unlock, Main Street W.

Parking complaint, two vehicles in parking lot that should not be there, one has expired tabs, Main Street E.

Checked park and locked restrooms.

July 7

Check welfare of person, called in by family, person not at residence and car is gone, Main Street W.

Check welfare of person, out with Todd County Social Services, Lake Street E.

Check welfare of person who missed dialysis, making arrangement to make next day's appointment, Main Street W.

Record check, criminal history check for new city employee.

Caller found wallet in street, placed in police department evidence, owner called and will pick it up, Nokomis.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for speed and window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, refused medical, transported home.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

July 8

Patrol at car show.

Assist other agency, vehicle hood blew open and smashed windshield, no injuries, cleared once State Patrol arrived, I-94.

Traffic control for car cruise, Nokomis.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for headlight out, 3rd Avenue W.

July 9

Gas drive-off, will send letter to owner, no answer at number, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, Pike Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

Assist other agency, drunk driving complaint, female intoxicated and trying to leave, cover Douglas County Sheriff's Office officer on traffic stop, 6th Avenue E, Alexandria.

July 10

No incidents

July 11

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Medical, assisted, transported, Lake Street E.

Alarm, pole shed door, no one should be there, Lake Street E.

Suspicious activity, door-to-door sales complaints, directed persons to city hall to fill out transient merchant application, warning, 1st Avenue W.

Domestic, caller stating she is being emotionally abused, states male has been physical in the past, Nokomis Street E.

July 12

Found dog, chocolate lab wandered into caller's yard, dog placed in impound, person picked up dog, Central Avenue.

Juvenile trouble, flagged down by mother and daughter, verbal argument about daughter not be allowed for sleepover, daughter apologized to mother, gave them a ride home, Oak Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.