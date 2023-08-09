Osakis Police Blotter: July 27 - August 2

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 27

Stopped for speed, citation for expired registration, County Road 3.

Medical alarm, transported, Central Avenue.

Checked area and locked the restrooms, city park.

Animal complaint, sick raccoon on porch, deceased on arrival, removed and disposed, 8th Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

July 28

Warning for speed, citation for no proof of insurance, 1st Avenue E.

Five warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Two citations for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Motorist assist, needed directions, Nokomis Street E.

Traffic hazard, downed Charter cable across the road, removed cable from street and owner is contacting Charter, Oak Street W.

POR change of information, Nokomis Street E.

Two warning for speed, County Road 3.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

July 29

Medical, transported, Daydream Loop.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed, Main Street W.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Two warnings for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Funeral escort, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for tint, given two weeks to remove windshield tint, County Road 3.

Warning, 82/27.

Citation for failure to obey stop sign, Nokomis Street E.

Funeral escort to Nelson, 1st Avenue E.

Three warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for tint, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for cell phone use, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for stop sign violation, Nokomis Street E.

Medical, transported, 8th Avenue E.

Citations for driving conduct and no proof of insurance, vehicle pulled into caller's driveway and almost hit a car in the road, spoke with driver, severe language barrier, driver made to wait for another driver, would not give local address, Nokomis Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Assist other agency, County Road 10.

July 30

Warning for stop sign, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for stop sign, 4th Avenue E.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, 65 in 30 zone, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for stop sign, 4th Avenue E.

Two citations for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Unlocked park restrooms.

Warning for stop sign, 2nd Avenue E.

Public assist, vehicle was towed with person's stuff inside, wants to get her stuff out and has questions, referred to chief.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Information, juvenile female last seen in Long Prairie, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

July 31

Two warnings for speed, County Road 3.

Commercial panic button alarm, spoke with manager, she said she didn't push anything and will contact the company, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, 51 in 30 zone, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Attempted fraud, caller received a message stating he needed to get an Apple card and pay, did not give out personal information, Oak Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

August 1

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Abandoned vehicle, 2nd Avenue E.

Check welfare, caller hasn't heard from person in about a week and he is not answering his phone, person was located, Pike Street W.

Traffic hazard, table umbrella in middle of road, picked up and placed on side of AJs, Central Avenue.

Checked park and locked restrooms, city park.

Warning for speed, Nokomis Street E.

August 2

Assist other agency, cows on road, contacted person who came out and collected the cows, County Road 10.

Attempted fraud/scam, caller reported fraud in purchase of property via Venmo on Facebook site, Queen Street.

Public assist, spoke to officer about providing a treat to a puppy in training, Lake Street E.

Public assist, gas drive-off, video shows person attempting to use a card of some sort, message was left to contact and arrange payment, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.