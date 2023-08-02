Osakis Police Blotter: July 20-26

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 20

No events.

July 21

Vehicle unlock, Lake Street E.

Three warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Animal complaint, dog barking since 9 a.m., caller stated dog isn't barking anymore, didn't know the location, unable to locate, Oak Street W.

Missing person, husband gone and did not tell wife he was leaving, unusual behavior, no cell phone, 4th Avenue W.

Checked park and locked bathrooms, city park.

Warning for headlight out, 1st Avenue E.

July 22

Animal complaint, dog barking all day prior day, caller is tired of the barking but feels sorry for the dog, spoke with person who will have daughter check on the dog, Main Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Gas drive-off of $83, blue SUV, unable to locate, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol, city park.

Firecracker complaint, Pike Street W.

Driving complaint, swerving and slow speed, Nokomis Street W.

July 23

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 8th Avenue E.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Driving complaint, vehicle drives up and down the street and doesn't sound like it has a muffler, warning, Oak Street W.

Gas drive-off, appeared to be accident, contacted person, will return to pay, Nokomis Street W.

Suspicious person wearing construction clothing running up to people in traffic, unable to locate, Nokomis Street E.

Driving complaint, swerving all over the road, citation for driving after revocation, County Road 17, Alexandria.

Patrol, checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

July 24

Burglary, caller believes their house was broken into overnight, storm door pushed in, no apparent entry, Pike Street E.

Nuisance violation, warning for weeds and grass, owner will cut it that week, Main Street E.

Nuisance violation, warning for weeds and grass, owner will cut it that week, Main Street W.

Nuisance violation, not cut after one week given, will be cut by city and owner billed, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, County Road 31.

Warning for speed, 3rd Avenue W.

Two warnings for speed, 6th Avenue N.

911 hang-up, open line, transported, Oak Street W.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

July 25

Public assist, ride home for patient, 17th Avenue E, Alexandria.

July 26

Medical, transported, Lake Street E.

Nuisance violation, contacted realtor to get noxious weeds and grass cut, warning, 6th Avenue W.

Caller states person is refusing to pay him back for a tow that she promised to pay for, states person is also driving without insurance, money owed is civil matter, Main Street W.

Drunk driver complaint, caller believes person is possibly drunk at the store, person arrested for 1st degree DWI and canceled IPS, Nokomis Street W.

Noise complaint, house has outdoor speaker playing loud nature noises, Main Street W.

Warning for no tail lights, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, County Road 10.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.