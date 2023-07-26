Osakis Police Blotter: July 13-19

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

July 13

Driving complaint, not maintaining lane, heading east on County Road 82, contacted Todd County, Nokomis Street W.

July 14

Warning for speed, Trisco Cove Drive.

July 15

Warning for window tint, County Road 3.

Warning for speed, County Road 3.

Assist other agency, report of possibly drunk driver that hit mail box, male that talked to her thought she was under the influence, minor crash report, County Road 4, Alexandria.

Mental health, caller stated they had people in their house, MAARC report created over the phone, 9th Avenue E.

Checked the area and locked the bathrooms, Lake Street E.

Medical, transported, returned dog that was being walked home, 2nd Avenue E.

Threats, caller states he has threatened by someone at the bar, states a male told him he was going to beat them up and was going to get his gun, large bald male with beard, alerted State Patrol that suspect was going east on 27, unable to locate, Nokomis Street E.

Three criminal history checks for positions with city, Nokomis Street E.

Records check on DPD applicant requested by Dallas Police Department, Nokomis Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms, Lake Street E.

July 16

Alarm, basement motion, all doors secure, checked building inside and out, 3rd Avenue E.

Assist TF with interdiction, I-94.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Medical, transported, Lake Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E

Motorist assist, caller's trailer fell off the hitch in the road, trailer put back on hitch and locked in place, no damage, 4th Avenue W.

Warning for tint, 1st Avenue W.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Public assist, did not look intentional, contacted owner and left message to contact police department, Nokomis Street W.

July 17

Animal complaint, large dog has been barking for hours, unable to locate, sat in area for 30 minutes, Oak Street W.

July 18

Littering complaint, vehicle seen dumping garbage in private container, they will address the issue with owner of vehicle, Main Street W.

Nuisance violation, left warning to cut noxious weeds and long grass on edge of property by 7/24 or city will cut it and bill the property owner along with a citation, Nokomis Street W.

Nuisance violation, complaint for noxious weeds, left message with owner, State Highway 27.

Nuisance violation, left message for grass length, gave until 7/24 to get it cut, Nokomis Street W.

Vehicle unlock, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for stop sign, 1st Avenue E.

Threats, person threatened to shoot caller via phone and email, 2nd Avenue E.

Check welfare, Pope County requesting check on female parked in caller's driveway, wouldn't talk to caller and left in vehicle, spoke with person at residence who said she needed time to calm down after a call, no signs of impairment, 1st Avenue E.

July 19

Medical, requesting no first responders, transported, Main Street W.

Property damage, caller's window broken by city weed trimmer, Nokomis Street N.

Medical, assisted, Central Avenue.

Driving complaint, spoke with adult at residence and asked to relay the complaint, warning, Main Street W.

Assist Todd County with vehicle swerving, no plate, unable to locate, County Road 2.

Semi with flat tire, limping to Nelson, Nokomis Street E.

Found dog, husky, dog returned to owner by caller, Pike Street E.

Background check requested by MDPS DVS, completed and sent.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.