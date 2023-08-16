Osakis Police Blotter: August 3-9

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

August 3

Administrative activity, court, Alexandria.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Driving complaint, report of black Harley coming into Osakis going over 100 MPH, officer lost it by County Road 3.

Traffic hazard, tote and misc items removed from roadway, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Suicide threat, 12-year-old daughter, no weapons.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

August 4

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Person wanting information on another person.

Theft of AC unit, Queen Street W.

Fire alarm, sprinkler flow, Pike Street E.

Warning for headlight out, 1st Avenue E.

Checked park area and locked restrooms, city park.

Warning for headlight out, Calvary Road.

August 5

Warning for headlight out, 6th Avenue N.

Found dog, white pit bull, Nokomis Street E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Noise complaint, anonymous, warning, Central Avenue.

Public assist, person stopped, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for headlight out, 7th Avenue W.

Checked park and locked the restrooms, city park.

Warning for headlight, 4th Avenue W.

August 6

Child custody matter, caller can't reach person to make arrangements for custody order, Main Street W.

Nuisance violation, weeds and grass, door hanger left, warning, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, 2nd Avenue E.

Theft, person reported stepping outside and when she returned her money was gone, unfounded, Nokomis Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms, city park.

Parking violation, trailer not hitched on roadway, ordinance left on trailer, warning, 1st Avenue W.

August 7

Parking violation, trailer not hitched on roadway, ordinance and warning left on trailer, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed and equipment violation, Nokomis Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

August 8

Permit to purchase handgun issued, Nokomis Street E.

Updated DNR fire sign.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Found animal, small black lab mix, brought to police department, pictures will be placed on Facebook, if not picked up will be brought to the Humane Society, Main Street E.

Drug related activity, caller stated that a vehicle with 2 hispanic males pulled in and parked in the back, male came from DATA trail and they traded something, unable to locate, info passed on to Todd County Sheriff's Office, East Nokomis.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Noise complaint/disturbance, house has outdoor speaker playing loud nature noises on a loop all day, has had several warnings and a citation, citation issued, person was informed of the complaint, person said another officer told him it was OK, informed it was not OK, Nokomis Street W.

August 9

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Community Night Out, Park Osagi.

Checked park area and locked restroom, Park Osagi.

Noise complaint, person reported hearing recording of thunder storms and bird calls every night after 10 p.m., Citation issued for nuisance noise, Nokomis Street W.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.