Sunday, August 27

News Osakis

Osakis Police Blotter: August 17-23

Police car
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 9:00 AM

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

August 17

Placed cones and lifted up cable line, cement truck drove through and ripped cable out, removed and coiled cable, 2nd Avenue E.

Domestic, caller says she was attacked by a male who is now outside destroying her vehicle, report to be forwarded to attorney for review, Main Street W.

Beautification beach party, Lake Street E.

August 18

Medical, transported, Oak Street W.

Found property, Lake Street E.

Public assist, caller would like to speak to an officer about an event on August 24th, 3rd Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Person would like patrol on her home, Pike Street W.

Checked park area and locked restrooms, Lake Street E.

August 19

Criminal damage to property, someone drove through person's yard and damaged a green utility box, Lake Street E.

Warning for window tint, 6th Avenue N.

Driving complaint, red car driving really fast in area, warning, Pike Street E.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

August 20

Medical, transported, Central Avenue.

Medical, transported, 6th Avenue N.

Medical, transported, 6th Avenue N.

Driving complaint, caller would like to report a driver who uses a private driveway to make U-turns, Lake Street E.

Warning for headlights not on, 2nd Avenue E.

Public assist, person needs a ride back home from ER, transported, 17th Avenue E, Alexandria.

August 21

Nuisance violation, parts of property without flags mowed, door hanger was left informing that construction was done and flags could be removed, also informed that the city would mow at the owner's expense if not done in one week, Lake Street E.

POR change of information, updated, Nokomis Street E.

Public assist, Nokomis Street E.

Traffic stop, driver has paperwork from DMV with intox information verifying driving status, driver was told to call someone to drive vehicle, warning, County Road 10.

Caller has been making U-turns at location and has been told not to, wants to know why he can't, informed person that property is private and owner would like him to stop using it, Lake Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Citation for stop sign violation off of 1st Avenue E, State Highway 27.

August 22

Citation for parking with left wheels to curb, 1st Avenue W.

Domestic, mom and dad are fighting, called in by 16-year-old son, there are two younger boys in the house, mostly verbal, Queen Street W.

Animal compliant, dog barking constantly throughout the night, waking up kids, caller talked to dog owner who said they would work on keeping the dog quiet, 2nd Avenue E.

Alarm, keyholder will check on store, false alarm, Nokomis Street E.

Assist other agency, caller's vehicle stalled, pushed to an approach, family will come to pick it up, County Road 10.

Driving complaint, silver vehicle with loud pipes speeding around town, spoke with caller.

August 23

Check welfare, caller was on the phone with a person who was making threats and was very hysterical, passed info to county for possible address to check, Main Street E.

Warning for hands-free law, 2nd Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, Central Avenue.

Checked park area and locked restrooms, Lake Street E.

Checked area and locked restrooms, Osakis beach.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
