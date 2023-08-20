Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Osakis

Osakis Police Blotter: August 10-16

Police car
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 9:00 AM

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

August 10

Warning for headlight out, Calvary Road.

Medical, transported, Nokomis Street W.

August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street E.

Warning for stop sign violaiton, Nokomis Street E.

Assist other agency, 4-wheeler accident, County Road 4.

Updated fire sign.

Removed debris that storm blew into roadway, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, could not get any info from male, no firm address or name or problem, checked area, call transferred, person stated he lived in Alexandria and then disconnected, Main Street E.

Found dogs, person will keep them until someone calls, owner came for dogs, Pike Street W.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor tried to kick caller's dog, Lake Street E.

Animal complaint, yellow lab loose with no collar, impounded at Humane Society, Pike Street W.

Medical, transported, assisted, Central Avenue.

Warning for over fog line, Nokomis Street W.

August 13

Found animal, large black lab wandering around, left message for call back, 8th Avenue W.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning for speed, 8th Avenue W.

Motorist assist/stall, citation, Nokomis Street E.

August 14

False alarm, proper ID to cancel, Main Street W.

Front license plate found on road and dropped off at city hall, returned to owner.

Medical, transported, Main Street E.

Checked park area and locked the restrooms, Lake Street E.

August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Lake Street E.

Checked the park and locked the restrooms, Lake Street E.

Warning for headlight out, 2nd Avenue W.

August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Information, KOPS alert for theft, PC to arrest out of Todd County on felony theft, hold if located, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.

MORE BLOTTER ITEMS

Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
What To Read Next
StAgnes.jpg
Osakis
Bishop stands by decision to close St. Agnes School in Osakis
3d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
StAgnes.jpg
Osakis
St. Agnes School in Osakis seeks parishioners' help to stay open
Jul 26
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Osakis School News.jpg
Osakis
Osakis School Board approves district's long term plan for facilities
Jul 26
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Osman Shriners-Alex parade.jpg
News
More than 1,000 Shriners will be in Alexandria Aug. 23 through Aug. 26
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
1-Leah Maddock-DSC_0301.JPG
Prep
Girls tennis: Osakis aims to fight for section title
3d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Crime
Breaking News
Local
Alexandria man arrested after stabbing Sunday morning
31m ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Loon in water by rocks
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Darling loon
4h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson