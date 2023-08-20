Osakis Police Blotter: August 10-16

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

August 10

Warning for headlight out, Calvary Road.

Medical, transported, Nokomis Street W.

August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street E.

Warning for stop sign violaiton, Nokomis Street E.

Assist other agency, 4-wheeler accident, County Road 4.

Updated fire sign.

Removed debris that storm blew into roadway, 1st Avenue E.

Checked area and locked restrooms.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, could not get any info from male, no firm address or name or problem, checked area, call transferred, person stated he lived in Alexandria and then disconnected, Main Street E.

Found dogs, person will keep them until someone calls, owner came for dogs, Pike Street W.

Neighbor dispute, neighbor tried to kick caller's dog, Lake Street E.

Animal complaint, yellow lab loose with no collar, impounded at Humane Society, Pike Street W.

Medical, transported, assisted, Central Avenue.

Warning for over fog line, Nokomis Street W.

August 13

Found animal, large black lab wandering around, left message for call back, 8th Avenue W.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warning for speed, 8th Avenue W.

Motorist assist/stall, citation, Nokomis Street E.

August 14

False alarm, proper ID to cancel, Main Street W.

Front license plate found on road and dropped off at city hall, returned to owner.

Medical, transported, Main Street E.

Checked park area and locked the restrooms, Lake Street E.

August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for window tint, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Lake Street E.

Checked the park and locked the restrooms, Lake Street E.

Warning for headlight out, 2nd Avenue W.

August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Information, KOPS alert for theft, PC to arrest out of Todd County on felony theft, hold if located, 7th Avenue W, Alexandria.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.