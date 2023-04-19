Osakis Police Blotter: April 6-12

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 6

Public assist, mail carrier gets harassed when trying to deliver mail to residence, advised to call them for assistance, ignore, Main Street W.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, 6th Avenue N.

School patrol, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, early out, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for window tint, had prescription but issued warning for missing some details, 1st Avenue E.

Attempt warrant check for person, father lives there, Oak Street E.

April 7

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, Todd County would like an officer to make contact to get contact info for female, made contact with two persons and informed them to call Todd County, Main Street W.

Vehicle unlock, Main Street W.

Animal complaint, caller states his neighbor's dog roams the neighborhood, caller left a letter for the person but dog continues to run, left message for caller, Oak Street W.

Warning for headlight out 2nd Avenue W.

Assist other agency, I-94.

Warning for headlight out, I-94 on ramp.

April 8

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Lost animal, springer spaniel ran away, Main Street E.

At school for Easter touch-a-truck event, 1st Avenue E.

Found animal, caller found chocolate lab, will hold for officer, owner picked up dog, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, male would not let female leave, not intoxicated, Newman Road.

April 9

Anonymous complaint that neighbors are drag racing four-wheelers loudly down the street, person stated he was the only one driving, informed that he cannot be on the roadway with the ATV and that it needs to be registered with the city, Oak Street W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Check welfare of person, caller stated they are concerned for her uncle's welfare, he may be impaired, person transported to the hospital, gave caller the phone number for Someplace Safe and crisis team, 8th Avenue W.

Permit to acquire handgun, no criminal history, Nokomis Street E.

Public assist, culvert is not draining, caller states there will be extensive damage to cabins in the area if it is not resolved, contacted city crew, Lake Street E.

Medical, transported, Nokomis Street W.

Juvenile trouble, mother found vape pen, spoke with parents and kid, 150th Street.

April 10

Record check, Nokomis Street E.

Public assist, unintentional gas drive-off, contacted owner and left message, person said she paid cash, clerk checked records and remembered the cash payment, Nokomis Street W.

Vehicle unlock, County Road 3.

Parking complaint, citation for parking wrong direction with left wheels to curb, 2nd Avenue E.

April 11

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Lost property, caller lost wedding ring at community center about 30 days ago, Nokomis Street W.

Property damage crash, vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle while stopped for vehicle turning left, pictures taken and state report required, vehicle towed, Nokomis Street W.

Neighbor dispute, cat has been urinating in caller's boat, animal remains inside also, caller was informed that there is no way to know whose cat had been in there, caller believes it was the neighbor's cat, Pike Street E.

Found animal, large tan rot-pit mix located and brought to police department, dog is being brought to Lakes Area Humane Society, Hope Road.

Vehicle unlock, State Highway 27.

April 12

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, shelter info relayed to tenant concerning another evicted tenant, Central Avenue.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, State Highway 27.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Medical, no transport, 6th Avenue W.

