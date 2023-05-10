Osakis Police Blotter: April 27 -May 3

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 27

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, background check, Nokomis Street E.

Traffic stop, speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

DARE education, 4th Avenue W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Citation for speed, County Road 3.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed and expired driver's license, 4th Avenue W.

Warning for speed and stop sign, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for distracted driving, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for distracted driving and expired registration, 6th Avenue N.

April 28

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Juvenile trouble, 1st Avenue E.

Littering complaint, large pile of siding, insulation and furniture, spoke with person who stated it had been removed from her property and that she will have it picked up and moved it to the city compost site, Clifford Lake Road.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed and citation for operating unregistered vehicle without plates, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 27.

Permit to acquire handgun issued, Nokomis Street E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for tint, Pike Street W.

April 29

Fire alarm, Main Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Public assist, caller would like to visit with an officer about her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, person was arrested by SWAT at Mall of America prior week, she states person is providing him with guns, caller didn't want any follow-up, just wanted police to investigate if person is allowed to have guns, Queen Street W.

Vehicle unlock, Oak Street W.

Warning for stop sign violation, County Road 82.

School event, prom, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, County Road 3.

April 30

Warning for tint, given two weeks to remove windshield tint and bring side windows to legal level, driver provided with business card, Central Avenue.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue E, Alexandria.

Warning for speed, 3rd Avenue W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Adult arrest, vehicle swerved into officer's lane of traffic, 6th Avenue N.

May 1

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Noise complaint/disturbance, caller states that there is a high pitch squeal coming from neighbor's house, caller is unable to be outside without being bothered by the noise, possibly a squirrel deterrent device, will contact neighbor when they are home, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for speed, Nokomis Street E.

Burning complaint, spoke with person at residence and advised of burning ban, Main Street E.

Patrol school area, 1st Avenue E.

ATV complaint, 1st Avenue W.

Criminal damage to property, caller stated that kids just ran over person's mailbox, Lavens Lakeview Drive.

May 2

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Record checks, three background checks for employment with city, Nokomis Street E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Property damage crash, 1st Avenue W.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue W.

May 3

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, 7th Avenue W.

Traffic hazard, spoke with property owner about moving flags out of road right of way, Nokomis Street W.

DARE presentation, 4th Avenue W.

Neighbor dispute, neighbors tree branch fell in yard, questions, Pike Street W.

Patrol at end of school.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.