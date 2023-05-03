Osakis Police Blotter: April 20-26

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 20

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Public assist, gas drive-off from previous night, left message for owner, Nokomis Street W.

Warning for stop sign violation, State Highway 27 E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Assist other agency, traffic stop with Todd County, 27/Lake.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Person is intoxicated and wants to drive home, getting agitated, person was informed that officer was willing to drive him home, he accepted without issue, Nokomis Street E.

April 21

Suspicious activity, vehicle running at the bar, Nokomis Street W.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Funeral escort, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Driving complaint, vehicle speeding and passing in no-passing zone, county units out of position, County Road 81, Alexandria.

Assist other agency, Bloomington Police Department requesting info and asking if someone could get in contact with person, Queen Street W.

Warning for driving without headlights on, 6th Avenue N.

April 22

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Warning for speed, State Highway 27.

April 23

Caller wanted resident checked on, possible theft of property, person cleaning up for new light pole, Main Street E.

Medical, transported, 1st Avenue E.

Threats, male and female came to caller's residence threatening him, male believes his girlfriend and the caller had an affair, both left and went home, spoke with caller, 7th Avenue W.

April 24

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Natural death, hospice nurse has questions after finding patient on floor deceased, Main Street W.

Harassment, person was confronted and threatened at the bar, wanted it documented, unknown suspect, Municipal Liquor Store.

Driving complaint, person driving recklessly, speeding and passing on shoulder, warning issued, County Road 10.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

ATV complaint, neighbor driving ATV fast up and down the street, warning issued, Pike Street W.

Animal complaint, barking dog, not barking while officer was parked there, will monitor, Oak Street W.

Warning for speed, County Road 2.

Medical, transported, 7th Avenue W.

False alarm, rear motion, Pike Street E.

April 25

Driving complaint, caller would like to speak to an officer about someone driving without a license, unwilling to provide any other info and requesting to remain anonymous, caller will watch for person, State Highway 27.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

DARE education.

Found animal, caller found dog on interstate, will be dropping off at OPD office, black border collie, Nokomis Street E.

Record check, employment background, Nokomis Street E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Traffic stop, warning, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for distracted driving, County Road 82.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue W.

Two warnings for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for distracted driving, 2nd Avenue W.

Assist other agency, semi jack-knifed and on its side, blocking traffic, I-94.

April 26

Traffic hazard, man hole cover is off, caller is worried it may cause damage to passing vehicles, replaced cover, put cones up and contacted public works department, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for obstructed plates, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 6th Avenue N.

