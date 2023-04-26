Osakis Police Blotter: April 13-19

OSAKIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

April 13

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warrant, person is inside house and has DOC warrant, no contact, Main Street W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, Oak Street E.

School patrol, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Trespassing complaint, caller stated that a person was evicted from apartment and has been sleeping in the entrance area, caller does not want him on the property, spoke with person on DATA Trail, Central Avenue.

Attempt DOC warrant, cover only, no contact, Main Street W.

Parking violation, obstructing traffic lane, parked more than 2 feet from curb, citation issued, Oak Street E.

April 14

False alarm, proper ID to cancel, Central Avenue.

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

DARE education.

Test record.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

April 15

Water main break, pipe under city hall looked to have broken and flooded basement, valves closed and power cut to building, Nokomis Street E.

Planning and zoning packets.

Warning for cell phone use while driving, 1st Avenue E.

Complaint that lift station keeps going off and is disrupting, street department made aware, Lake Street E.

April 16

Unlocked community center for Girl Scout meeting, Nokomis Street W.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

April 17

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Traffic escort.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Parking complaint, vehicle parked more than 3 feet from curb, nearly obstructing roadway, no contact, Oak Street E.

April 18

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

DARE education, 1st Avenue E.

Parking complaint called in by school, vehicle parked in yellow, contacted owner and had him move it, warning, Central Avenue.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Traffic hazard, traffic control for city working on roadway, welding manhole cover back on, 1st Avenue E.

April 19

Patrol at start of school, 1st Avenue E.

Littering complaint, person used shop dumpster, returned bag of garbage and notified that it is not for public use, warning, Nokomis Street W.

Patrol at end of school, 1st Avenue E.

Warning for speed, 1st Avenue E.

Medical, transported, Main Street W.

Assist other agency, caller stated a truck was hauling a window that flew out and hit her vehicle, states her vehicle has extensive damage, no injuries, vehicle located, County Road 82.

This is not a comprehensive report of all local law enforcement activity, rather, a brief recap of daily calls for service.