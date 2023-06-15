City Of Osakis moves to sell property for housing

OSAKIS — The Osakis City Council moved to sell some city property to be used for housing at its regular meeting Monday, June 12.

The property in question is located at 704 Oak Street W., which currently is used by the city as a snow lot.

According to information provided to the council, the Osakis Economic Development Authority and Planning and Zoning have discussed the possibility of selling the lot, which would be divided into two separate lots.

The EDA would add an additional water line to one of the lots, and would sell the land to Habitat for Humanity or work to put other housing on the property.

"I think any amount of housing we could put in the city of Osakis right now would be a feather in our hat," said Mayor Dan Wessel.

Wessel continued, "If we could put two houses in there, and if we could work with Habitat for Humanity, that would be even better."