Ceremony in Osakis will honor last Civil War soldier buried in Todd County

The Saturday, May 6 ceremony is open to veterans, those interested in Civil War history and the general public.

The large family stone for the William Johnson family is on the left. Johnson's foot stone, on the right, is also on his grave site.
By Echo Press staff report
April 28, 2023 at 3:29 PM

OSAKIS — A ceremony at Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis on Saturday, May 6 will honor the last Civil War veteran buried in Todd County.
His name is Private William M. Johnson. He died on Aug. 7, 1939 at the age of 94.
The ceremony, which starts at 1 p.m., is open to veterans, those with an interest in Civil War history, and the general public.
Wearing Civil War era attire is encouraged. Johnson's descendants are also invited to attend as special guests.
The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is conducting the ceremony with assistance from the Todd County Historical Society.
The ceremony will feature a "last soldier" dedication ritual of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and includes the placing of a last soldier marking on Johnson's grave.
Camp 56 of the Department of Wisconsin, whose territory is the entire states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, supports the national goal of identifying and placing a marker on the grave of the last Union veteran buried in each of Minnesota's 87 counties.
The members of Camp 56 say they consider the last soldier ceremony an honor and fitting tribute for a Union soldier whose service helped preserve the liberties Americans enjoy as a nation today.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
