Bishop stands by decision to close St. Agnes School in Osakis

OSAKIS — Bishop Patrick Neary is standing by his decision to close St. Agnes School in Osakis, it has been announced.

Notice of the decision was posted on the school's Facebook page on Aug. 5.

Officials were informed of the initial decision on July 21 by a letter that said the school was closed, effective immediately.

The reasons cited by Bishop Patrick Neary of the Diocese of St. Cloud in a statement on July 24 were long-term and included the inability to recruit and retain teachers and a principal, insufficient resources for proper staff compensation and necessary training, and diminishing enrollment

“This was not an easy decision to make, and I know it has saddened many people,” Neary said in the statement. “As the former pastor of a parish with a Catholic school, I know how much students and families love their school and appreciate the Catholic education they receive. I’m grateful to the teachers and staff who carried out this ministry with great care and love. But the ongoing difficulties point to the need for change so that children have long-term, accessible options for an excellent Catholic school education.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Patrick Neary Jason Wachter / For St. Cloud Live

The school asked parishioners to write emails to Neary reconsidering his action, with the deadline of Aug. 4.

In a letter dated that same day, Neary wrote to thank those who sent messages in support of the school, and also referenced a meeting that had taken place with several school officials and parents.

"We had a frank and honest conversation together, and I was impressed by what was shared by everyone who came from Osakis to meet with us," Neary wrote. "It was not an easy conversation to have, but it was always respectful in tone, and it certainly helped me to better understand the thoughts and feelings of many of you."

Neary went on to write that he received a letter on July 29 that seeks to petition the pope to change Neary's decision.

Neary wrote, "Per the directives of church law, I have 30 days to either revoke my earlier decision, amend it or affirm it. As soon as I notify the petitioner ... of my decision, I am obliged to transmit the petition directly to the relevant office of the Roman Curia, which then has three months to make a decision. I assure you that I will act on this in an expeditious manner."

This school was a part of the Alexandria, Belle River and Osakis Area Catholic Community.

Facebook followers of St. Agnes School shared memories and offered support:

Paulette Dunn: "I have so many memories from this school and close friends still. Sometimes the small atmosphere is good. St Agnes will truly be missed. We just lost a big piece of this town. Thank you to all that supported St Agnes for so many years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilene Wiener: "I agree it was a great Catholic school and I have many cherished friends and memories from here. We we’re lucky to go all the way through eight years of the Catholic school."

Timothy John Larson: "It opened in 1959. The education I received at St. Agnes was wonderful and the teachers I had there were just the best."

Janine Braun: "Very sad to see this jewel close. Have faith God must have a plan."

Kathi Obremski Primus: "I am so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers go out to you."

Bernadette Thooft: "This is incredibly sad and I will pray for all of the students who will now have to go to the public schools, their families, and the staff of the school. God bless you all!"