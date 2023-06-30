Northstar hit with second civil complaint

ALEXANDRIA — Another civil complaint has been filed against Northstar Christian Academy , this one seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Following a recent complaint that alleged misconduct and mismanagement, the new complaint alleges wrongful termination of one of the school's co-directors.

The complaint was filed on June 26 by Shannan Randazzo, whose employment was terminated by the board of directors in April.

According to the complaint, Randazzo and her husband, Rick, were among the original members of Northstar, and also founded and developed the school's hockey program.

The complaint alleges that in late February 2023, Northstar's board "began certain targeted activities that were clearly aimed at removing Rick … from the Northstar organization, including the Knights hockey program."

In late February or early March, the board expressed "unnamed concerns" over Rick Randazzo's behavior and threatened an investigation regarding the same, the complaint reads.

In early March, both of the Randazzos were informed they were on administrative leave, the complaint reads, but that no details were given on the allegations.

The board then reinstated the Randazzos, but sent an announcement to all employees that Northstar was seeking formal complaints against the Randazzos, the complaint reads.

On March 7, the board changed its position again and placed Shannan Randazzo on administrative leave, citing a need for investigation into "employee misconduct," the complaint reads.

The complaint alleges that again Randazzo was not told of any of the allegations about her, and that a third-party investigation took place "which lacked transparency, fairness, structure and integrity."

While some board members objected to the investigation, "those in control of the board continued their actions," the complaint reads.

The board also demanded that Randazzo not communicate in any way about the investigation, and "ignored current employees who requested to speak on behalf of their experiences with the Knights hockey program and refused to consider multiple witness letters from past and current Northstar families," the complaint reads.

The results of the investigation were never shared with Randazzo, and the board only allowed Rick Randazzo to see a redacted version, the complaint alleges.

On April 21, Northstar agreed to maintain Shannan Randazzo's employment, subject to a Performance Improvement Plan, but gave no explanation as to why one was necessary, the complaint alleges.

On April 26, Randazzo's termination letter cited the following reasons for termination: Concern over student safety, the results of the investigation, the failure to abide by the PIP, parent concerns and communications, and comments made during a Zoom meeting a month earlier, the complaint reads.

Randazzo made a written demand of the amount of compensation remaining under her current employment agreement, but Northstar refused, the complaint alleges.

The employment agreement also precludes Randazzo's employment being terminated "at will," the complaint reads.

The complaint reads that Randazzo has been damaged in an amount in excess of $25,000, and that she is entitled to recover compensatory damages, punitive damages, loss of past salary and future wage loss, plus her costs, expenses and reasonable attorney fees, bringing the amount to more than $50,000.

The previous complaint alleges that Randazzo was terminated because she and her husband attempted to address allegations of misconduct and mismanagement by several of Northstar's hockey coaches.

The initial complaint also reads that when Shannan Randazzo's employment was terminated, Northstar students staged a walk-out to protest it, the complaint reads.

As a result of the walk-out, "only two students remained enrolled at the school," the initial complaint alleges.

As was the case with the previous civil suit that was filed against Northstar, board members declined to provide a detailed response to Shannan Randazzo's allegations.

"We won’t comment," said board member DuWayne Paul. "It's been turned over to our litigation people and we will deny the allegations and vigorously defend our position."

Northstar must reply to the lawsuit within 21 days.