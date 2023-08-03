Northstar Christian Academy files answers in 2 civil cases

ALEXANDRIA — Northstar Christian Academy has filed answers to the two civil complaints it faces, denying the majority of the allegations.

The documents were both filed on Friday, July 21.

The complaints were both filed in June, the first alleging misconduct and mismanagement, and the second alleging the wrongful termination of one of the school's co-directors.

The first complaint seeks equitable relief through a "forced reorganization" of Northstar's board of directors and to remove various directors the suit claims have "mismanaged the organization to the significant detriment of NCA." The complaint was filed by John Albers, a member of the board of directors.

The second complaint was filed by Shannan Randazzo, whose employment was terminated by the board of directors in April.

Shannan Randazzo

The complaint reads that Randazzo has been damaged in an amount in excess of $25,000, and that she is entitled to recover compensatory damages, punitive damages, loss of past salary and future wage loss, plus her costs, expenses and reasonable attorney fees, bringing the amount to more than $50,000.

In its answers, Northstar "denies each and every allegation, matter, statement, and thing contained in plaintiff’s complaint except as admitted or otherwise qualified herein."

Most of the admissions concern direct quotes of the school's bylaws.

First complaint

In the answer to the first complaint, Northstar denied "that plaintiff’s claims have any merit, that a forced reorganization is necessary, or that any mismanagement has occurred."

According to the complaint, Albers became aware of "serious" allegations against several of Northstar's hockey coaches. These allegations were:



One of the coaches was allegedly engaging in "verbal, emotional and physical abuse of the students and staff members, including hitting one of the players with a hockey stick and making another player cry for making a mistake during a hockey game."

This same coach is alleged to have engaged in a pattern of "bullying staff members by mocking them, belittling them and making them cry."

One coach is alleged to have accepted unreported "significant" cash payments from players' parents in exchange for playing time.

One coach allegedly forced students into doing personal tasks for his own benefit.

In its answer, Northstar alleges that while there were concerns raised by parents and students, they were about the behavior of Rick and Shannan Randazzo.

The answer reads, "Despite these concerns and the requirement in Section 3.01 of defendant’s bylaws that, “The property, business, and affairs of this corporation shall be managed by or under the direction of the Board of Directors,” plaintiff voiced objection to addressing the concerns and instead wanted to not have the board get involved in management of defendant."

The answer also denies that Rick Randazzo moved to terminate the employment of the coaches in question.

The answer denies the temporary suspension of the Randazzos or any of the coaches, although it does read that the Randazzos were placed on paid administrative leave "while an investigation took place."

During the investigation, the answer reads, "(The) investigator interviewed two board members, nine employees, and six students/parents over the course of several days. The investigator noted that she considered all submissions as part of the investigation and ultimately released her report on April 6, 2023, which was 680 pages long."

Additionally, the answer denies the complaint's assertion that students staged a walk-out in protest of Shannan Randazzo's termination, and that only two students remained enrolled at the school.

"Defendant avers that it currently has 44 students enrolled at the school and has multiple more families interested in enrolling, as well as having a full coaching staff," the answer reads. "In addition, defendant (asserts) that it has hired an education director and is fully prepared for the upcoming school year and hockey season."

Second complaint

In the answer to the second complaint, Northstar again denied the allegations.

According to the complaint, Shannan Randazzo and her husband, Rick, were among the original members of Northstar, and also founded and developed the school's hockey program.

In its answer, Northstar denied that the Randazzos were among the "visionary" members of the academy, but "admits that Rick Randazzo and plaintiff were among the founders of and helped develop the Northstar Knights hockey program(.)"

The answer also reads, "NCA admits that plaintiff had not received any negative performance reviews but notes that plaintiff never had performance reviews during her tenure with NCA and was supervised by her husband.

"By way of further answer, NCA generally admits that plaintiff had areas of her job in which she was a good employee but denies that plaintiff was an exemplary employee and that no negative concerns or comments were ever raised about her during her tenure before March 2023," the answer reads.

Northstar also denied what the complaint termed "certain targeted activities that were clearly aimed at removing Rick … from the Northstar organization, including the Knights hockey program."

In early March, both of the Randazzos were informed they were on administrative leave, the complaint reads, but that no details were given on the allegations.

In its answer, Northstar said the details were not shared "in an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

The board then reinstated the Randazzos, but sent an announcement to all employees that Northstar was seeking formal complaints against the Randazzos, the complaint reads.

In its answer, Northstar admitted to sending the email, but denied it had anything to do with the reinstatement of the Randazzos.

The answer also admits Shannan Randazzo was subject to a performance improvement plan following her reinstatement, but denied it provided no explanation as to why one was necessary.

Shannan Randazzo's employment was terminated on April 26, five days after receiving the PIP.

In the answers to both complaints, Northstar requested a jury trial, or that the cases be dismissed with prejudice.

Documents say a jury trial could take place on or after July 15, 2024, and is expected to last four days.