Motorcycle ride benefiting humane society to be held July 29

ALEXANDRIA — The West Central MN Prometheus motorcycle club is hosting a motorcycle ride on Saturday, July 29, to benefit the Lakes Area Humane Society.

The approximately 100-mile ride will begin at the Lakes Area Humane Society shelter, located at 3811 Nevada St. SW in Alexandria, and will end near Miltona. Rest stops will be included and will be announced the day of the ride.

Registration will take place at the LAHS shelter from 10-11:45 a.m., with the ride starting at noon.

Registration for the ride is $20 per bike/$10 per passenger and includes the ride, ending with live music by Rocking Horse Peter and biker games. If you would like to camp after the ride, space for campers or tents will be available.

If you have any questions, call Bill “Chaos” Thatcher at 320-760-9759 or Jeremy “Sallie” Clitty at 320-304-5115