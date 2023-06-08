99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More than 80 attend Ortho Night Out for total joint care education

This event featured seminars on joint health from Dr. Aaron Balgaard, Dr. James Nelson and Dr. Dennis Weigel.

EP Health
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:41 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Heartland Orthopedic Specialists recently hosted their 11th annual Ortho Night Out on May 24 at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. This event had 80 attendees and featured seminars on joint health from Dr. Aaron Balgaard, Dr. James Nelson and Dr. Dennis Weigel.

Attendees joined Heartland Orthopedic Specialists’ orthopedic experts to learn about the latest advancements in orthopedics, including the Mako robotic-arm system. They also received information on how they could improve their quality of life.

“At Heartland Orthopedic Specialists, finding the best ways to help our patients stay active and healthy is what we do,” said Joint Care Coordinator Angie Miller of Heartland Orthopedic Specialists. “Our doctors and staff are committed to our community’s health, and we are honored to put on this event every year and have the opportunity to offer insight and options to people looking to get the most they can out of life.”

Event speakers included Balgaard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who spoke on joint health and the history of joint replacement; Nelson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who discussed direct anterior approach total hip replacement; and board-certified orthopedic surgeon Weigel. Focusing on the latest in joint replacement technology, Weigel gave a talk on the state-of-the-art Mako robotic-arm assisted joint replacement system. To date, the joint replacement surgeons at Heartland Orthopedic Specialists have performed over 2,300 successful Mako robotic-arm assisted cases.

“As an orthopedic surgeon, it is exciting to be a resource where people can get some clarity on what we do every day and how advancing our techniques can further benefit their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” said Weigel. “With the Mako system, we are able to deliver better precision, more natural movement and optimal outcomes to provide long-lasting relief for patients who live with joint pain. Not only that, but our patients have same-day, at-home recoveries for 25% of all the joint replacements we perform at Heartland Orthopedic Specialists. These procedures just keep getting better, and everyone deserves to know that.”

To learn about the latest in joint replacement or to schedule an appointment, call Heartland Orthopedic Specialists at 800-762-1177, visit HeartlandOrthopedics.com, “like” Heartland Orthopedic Specialists on Facebook or follow @heartlandorthopedicspecialists on Instagram.

