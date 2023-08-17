More than 1,000 Shriners will be in Alexandria Aug. 23 through Aug. 26

ALEXANDRIA — Next week – Aug. 23 through Aug. 26 – more than 1,000 Shriners, along with their wives and children, will be in Alexandria to attend the annual Midwest Shrine Association Convention.

Noble Scott Giannone of Alexandria said the location of the convention changes year to year and that this year, the location is in Alexandria because llustration Sir Jim Gratias of Alexandria was elected as the Potentate for western Minnesota.

"It was his year to be the club leader so we are privy to have it in Alexandria," said Giannone.

Illustration Sir Jim Gratias and his wife, Lady Connie, are pictured moments after Jim was elected to Potentate and his wife ceremonially placing his new Fez on him. Contributed photo

The Midwest Shrine Association is a collaboration of 15 Shrine Centers from the upper Midwest and Canada. Through events, fellowship and community outreach, the MSA strives to promote the values, traditions and charitable efforts of Shriners International, according to information in a press release from Joe Korkowski, executive director for Explore Alexandria.

"The MSA looks forward to hosting this unmissable event and encourages families and community members from near and far to join in the festivities," said Korkowski.

Although the four-day convention is for the Shriners, Giannone said there are several events community members are encouraged to attend, such as the vendor market, concert, clown competition and more.

The vendor market, he said, will be at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We want to support local as much as we can," said Giannone.

Noble Scott Giannone, an Alexandria Shriner, took a selfie from the Calliope during the Memorial Day Parade in Alexandria. Contributed photo

Two parades will also take place – one in Alexandria on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and one in Glenwood on Saturday, Aug. 26, starting at 10:30 a.m. The Alexandria route starts at 15th Avenue and Broadway Street and will go north to 5th Avenue and then west to Fillmore Street. The Glenwood route starts at 5th Street SW and 6th Avenue SW, then will take 5th Street to 8th Avenue SE to South Lake Shore Drive and end at 6th Avenue SE.

Giannone said there will be parade units from Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Canada.

On Friday, Aug. 25, from 8 a.m. until noon, there will be a clown competition at Arrowwood, a motor corp competition at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and also a horse patrol competition at the fairgrounds.

Shriners took part in the Memorial Day Parade in Alexandria. The members included, from left, Noble Doug Sherman, Noble Darryl Schmidt, Noble Ron Mikel, Noble David Mikel, Noble Mike Pray, Noble Merrill Pedersen, Illustrious Sir Jim Gratias (Potentate) and Noble Jim Bridenstine. Contributed photo

Also on Friday, Aug. 25, Giannone said there is the Midwest Chanters Concert, which is a men's chorale competition. This will take place at 2 p.m. at the Andria Theatre in downtown Alexandria. All events, he added, are free to the public, but free-will donations will be accepted or donations can also be made to the Shriners Children's Clinics in the Twin Cities. Shriners organizations provide mobile medical services and burn services to children across the country, said Giannone.

The MSA Shriners will be headquartered at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center, where a few members only events will take place, including a putting contest, pontoon rides and a moonshine tasting party, according to Korkowski.

“Along with Arrowwood Resort, we have been working with the MSA Shriners for several years to secure this convention," he said. "In addition to all the activities that are open to the public, having of hundreds of people from all over the upper Midwest and Canada come to the Alexandria Lakes Area is a great boost for the local tourist economy. Hopefully they’ll experience enough to want to come back at other times throughout the year.”

The Alexandria Four-wheelers and Calliope Shrine club is the local branch of the Osman Shrine Temple, said Giannone. The local Shriners building is on Oak Street. More information about the MSA event can be found at msa2023.org .

If interested in learning more about how to become a Shriner – or more so a Freemason – Giannone said to visit the Minnesota Grand Lodge website at mnfreemasons.org . He said that in order to be a Shriner, a person has to be a Freemason in good standing with the lodge.