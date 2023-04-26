MnDOT, Douglas County to host open house on May 4

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Douglas County invite the public to attend an open house on Thursday, May 4, from 4-7 p.m., to learn more about this year’s construction at the Interstate 94/Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange in Alexandria. The event will be held at the Douglas County Public Works Building, 526 Willow Dr. in Alexandria.

Representatives of the project teams will be available to discuss details and answer questions. There will be no formal presentation. Please stop in whenever it is convenient.

MnDOT and Douglas County have partnered to address several improvements at the intersections of I-94, Highway 27, Douglas County Road 45, and County Road 46. Starting in mid-May, crews will construct roundabouts at the eastbound and westbound ramps. During construction, the interchange will close to all traffic.

Visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/i94interchange to learn more about the interchange improvement project and to sign up for project email updates. If you are unable to attend the in-person open house, detour maps and other construction information, as well as a MnDOT contact information and an online form to submit comments and questions, can be found on the project website.