MnDOT constructing roundabouts at both sides of I-94/Highway 27 exit

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced over 200 construction projects will take place in 2023, from roads and bridges to infrastructure — airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure — to "improve safety and mobility and support jobs."

Among them are roundabouts that will be constructed at the eastbound and westbound ramps at Interstate 94 and Highway 27 interchange — Exit 100 — near the Pilot truck stop. MnDOT states that it will "enhance traffic performance, mobility and driver satisfaction." Work will begin on May 15 with expected completion in early July. During this time, the exit will be closed to all traffic. The expected cost of the project is $2.7 million.

According to MnDOT, a 2019 study analyzed potential roadway improvements to mitigate issues identified by local stakeholders, Douglas County staff and MnDOT staff.

According to Douglas County Public Works Director/County Engineer Tim Erickson, the three major issues are as follows:



Vehicles (trucks especially) stack on the eastbound I-94 exit ramp. This ramp is also steeper and shorter than typical ramps, making it more difficult for trucks to accelerate once there is a proper gap in TH 27 traffic to allow them to merge.

Access to local destinations (the truck stop).

Wayfinding challenges due to the unique design of the westbound ramp. The diverging diamond design of the interchange works well for the space, but is not intuitive for drivers unfamiliar with it.

Erickson says the project will address all these issues by keeping traffic moving on the eastbound exit by creating a shortened wait time to turn onto Highway 27; lowering the elevation of the intersection, making the ramp less steep, and easier for traffic to get moving after entering the roundabout; a new entrance to the truck stop along County Road 46; the addition of the roundabouts and the elimination the traffic lights will reduce traffic speed, providing a safer entrance; wayfinding is improved by the one lane in the roundabout instead of two turn lanes and a through lane — "with only one lane to navigate, drivers can instead focus on the signage to help them find the correct exit. And if they miss it, they can just go around the circle until it comes up again," Erickson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Erickson

Erickson added that MnDOT and the county are in the process of scheduling a public open house for the project in early May.

"We will also have detour routes and construction information on the MnDOT and county websites," Erickson said. "We know this will be an inconvenient construction season, but the improvements made will improve safety and traffic flow for years to come."

Along with the roundabout project, work will be done to resurface the westbound lanes on Interstate 94 near Highway 114 west of Alexandria. The resurfacing project will begin in July and is expected to continue through October. MnDOT says the benefits include a "smoother" and "longer-lasting road surface." The cost is estimated to be $6.4 million.

A map of the 2023 resurfacing project on the westbound lanes on Interstate 94 near Highway 114 west of Alexandria. Contributed photo / Minnesota Department of Transportation

The total cost of all the projects taking place in west central Minnesota this year is nearly $51.3 million.

“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

Safety in work zones

MnDOT says, "motorists should always be prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic."

