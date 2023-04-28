99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MN 100 Club donates $50,000 to family of Pope County fallen officer

The MN 100 Club is a 50-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to provide assistance to the families of Minnesota first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

MN100Club Donation.jpg
Pictured, from left, are Pope County Deputy Eric Thesing; John Lohman, friend of the MN 100 Club; Bill Kozlak, MN 100 Club Treasurer; Shannon Owen; and Jim Mortenson, MN 100 Club Board member.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
April 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM

GLENWOOD — On Wednesday, April 26, the members of the MN 100 Club gave a check for $50,000 to Shannon Owen, the wife of Pope County Deputy Joshua Owen.

Owen was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 15. He leaves behind his wife and young son Rylan — they were looking forward to the fishing opener together. Shannon Owen expressed her gratitude to all of those who support the MN 100 Club.

The MN 100 Club is a 50-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to provide emergency financial assistance to the families of Minnesota first responders who are killed or critically injured in the line of duty. When the club first began, benefit payments were about $1,000.

The $50,000 gift to the Owen family is the largest ever paid by the club to a fallen first responder. The increase in the maximum award is possible because of generous members and donors. Funds are raised through memberships (which, after 50 years, are still available for $100), a golf tournament and annual gala, and the recent addition of special license plates — the only black plates approved by the State of Minnesota.

There is more information available at www.MN100Club.org

