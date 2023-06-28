Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnewaska Area Schools announces updates to its administration

The MAS school board of directors approved significant changes to reassign administrative duties of three key existing school district employees.

Minnewaska School Sue Currens.jpg
Sue Currens has been chosen as E-3 elementary school principal. She will continue to serve as early childhood coordinator in addition to her new role as principal.
Contributed photo / Minnewaska Area Schools
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 8:03 AM

GLENWOOD — Minnewaska Area Schools District announces updates to its district administration to focus more intently on supporting student success, expanding career and technical education, and aligning more closely with the district’s long-term goals.

The MAS school board of directors approved significant changes to reassign administrative duties of three key existing school district employees. One main change is creating a new director of teaching, learning and technology role.

“I'm happy to announce a new role coming to MAS: Director of teaching, learning and technology,” MAS Superintendent Chip Rankin said in a press release. “We have made significant enhancements to our curriculum, specifically in reading and science. We know that an investment in continuing to lead this effort is not only good for our students and their overall success and college/career readiness, but it’s also a reinvestment in our community’s future.”

SuchySarah23.jpg
Sarah Suchy

Sarah Suchy, the current 4-8 middle school principal, has been appointed as the new director of teaching, learning, and technology position. Suchy brings a wealth of knowledge in curriculum development and instructional strategies, as well as the ability to implement hands-on technology experiences into the classroom. Suchy has served in a principal role with MAS since 2016 — four years as K-6 principal and, most recently, the last three years as the 4-8 middle school principal. She has 19 years of education experience.

LempkaScott23.jpg
Scott Lempka

Scott Lempka, current E-3 elementary school principal, will transition into the 4-8 middle school principal position. Lempka has served in the E-3 principal role since 2020. He has over a decade of education experience and previously held a principal elementary position in the Elk River and Anoka-Hennepin school districts.

Sue Currens, current elementary SPED coordinator/Little Lakers Preschool coordinator, has been chosen as E-3 elementary school principal. She will continue to serve as early childhood coordinator in addition to her new role as principal. Currens has 30 years of experience in early childhood programs. Before joining MAS in 2022, she taught special education for 19 years at Paynesville Area Schools. Currens was also a special education supervisor for 12 years at the Benton-Stearns Education District, primarily for early childhood.

District personnel will start their new positions over the summer.

