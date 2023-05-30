99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Minnesota

PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park

Sibley State Park teaches children fishing basics on Lake Andrew over Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 001.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace, right, helps Wesley Jensen, 10, unhook his bluegill as mother Michelle Jensen, center, looks on during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 2:47 PM

SIBLEY STATE PARK — Youngsters, many of whom had never fished a day in their life, pulled fish after fish out of Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park Saturday afternoon, as naturalists with the park held a fishing program called Get Hooked on Fishing.

Before heading out to the fishing dock, summer intern Emma Pace taught the children the different species of fish they could catch in the rural New London park, along with safety and casting protocol.

"We just want them to get more comfortable in the water and take (what they learn) to the lakes," Pace said.

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 002.jpg
Sean Barrett unhooks a sunfish caught by his son, Ethan, during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The program is slated to continue into the summer, with the next program slated from 2 to 3 p.m. June 10 and another from 2 to 3 p.m. July 1.

Attendees are asked to register in advance with Sibley State Park by emailing interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson at savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us .

Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 003.jpg
Ethan Barrett, 11, fishes at Lake Andrew during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Get Hooked on Fishing 052723 004.jpg
Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace teaches children the essentials to casting a fishing rod during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
