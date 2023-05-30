PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park

SIBLEY STATE PARK — Youngsters, many of whom had never fished a day in their life, pulled fish after fish out of Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park Saturday afternoon, as naturalists with the park held a fishing program called Get Hooked on Fishing.

Before heading out to the fishing dock, summer intern Emma Pace taught the children the different species of fish they could catch in the rural New London park, along with safety and casting protocol.

"We just want them to get more comfortable in the water and take (what they learn) to the lakes," Pace said.

Sean Barrett unhooks a sunfish caught by his son, Ethan, during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The program is slated to continue into the summer, with the next program slated from 2 to 3 p.m. June 10 and another from 2 to 3 p.m. July 1.

Attendees are asked to register in advance with Sibley State Park by emailing interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson at savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us .

Ethan Barrett, 11, fishes at Lake Andrew during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace teaches children the essentials to casting a fishing rod during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Natalie Nee, 7, watches her bobber closely while waiting for a fish to bite during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Sibley State Park intern Emma Pace, right, shows the different fish species that can be caught in the park as interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson holds the graphic during a Get Hooked on Fishing program at Sibley State Park on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune