PHOTOS: Youngsters giving fishing a try at Sibley State Park

SIBLEY STATE PARK
— Youngsters, many of whom had never fished a day in their life, pulled fish after fish out of Lake Andrew in Sibley State Park Saturday afternoon, as naturalists with the park held a fishing program called Get Hooked on Fishing.
Before heading out to the fishing dock, summer intern Emma Pace taught the children the different species of fish they could catch in the rural New London park, along with safety and casting protocol.
"We just want them to get more comfortable in the water and take (what they learn) to the lakes," Pace said.
The program is slated to continue into the summer, with the next program slated from 2 to 3 p.m. June 10 and another from 2 to 3 p.m. July 1.
Attendees are asked to register in advance with Sibley State Park by emailing interpretive naturalist Savannah Stephenson at
savannah.stephenson@state.mn.us
.
