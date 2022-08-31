Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Avian flu confirmed in west-central Minnesota turkey flock

Testing of a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County has come back positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The flock has been depopulated to stop the spread of the disease.

Turkeys
A commercial turkey flock in Meeker County tested positive for the avian influenza over the weekend. The flock was quarantined and depopulated to stop the spread of the disease.
Contributed photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
August 31, 2022 at 2:18 PM

LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A commercial turkey flock in Meeker County, Minnesota, tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, after increased bird mortality over last weekend was reported and testing was completed.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the flock of 128,599 turkeys was immediately quarantined after a presumptive positive result was given by the Minnesota Poultry Testing Laboratory.

The positive result was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories and the flock has been depopulated to stop the spread of the disease. The birds from the infected flock will not enter the food chain.

RELATED:

This is the first reported positive case of the disease in Minnesota since May, according to the board. Prior to this Meeker County case, approximately 2.96 million birds had been affected by the disease, either by infection or depopulation, in Minnesota.

This strain of avian influenza has a low risk to humans, and poultry remains safe to eat as long as it is handled and cooked properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a news release issued Wednesday announcing the positive result, Senior Veterinarian Dr. Shauna Voss from the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said while the timing of the new positive case is earlier than they thought it would be, a fall resurgence of avian influenza is expected.

"HPAI is here and biosecurity is the first line of defense to protecting your birds," Voss said.

To help stop the spread, the Board of Animal Health establishes a 10-kilometer control area around infected flocks, and animal health officials identify all premises with commercial or backyard poultry in the area. Commercial flocks will be quarantined and go through routine surveillance.

Those with poultry flocks which are exhibiting any of the clinical signs of influenza such as a drop in water consumption or increased mortality, or if the birds are believed have been exposed to the disease, should immediately contact their veterinarian.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Minnesota politicians at left Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-4, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, D-Minn, and Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-4A, listen to Red River Women's Clinic staff about operations in Moorhead.jpg
Minnesota
Moorhead abortion clinic seeing 10-15% more patients, many from out of state
June 29, 2023 06:55 PM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Minnesota
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crash Report FSA
Minnesota
Glyndon teen killed in car-semi collision in Clay County
June 29, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Grove_Graham Miller.jpg
Sports
Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor
June 29, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
A picture of Mary Busch from an article in the Alexandria Citizen, written around the time of her death. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
The Vault
Murder of Minnesota woman leads to the execution of 'Rattlesnake James' by hanging in California
June 28, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
EP Crash
Local
ATV driver severely injured in crash near Evansville
June 29, 2023 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Red Birds U14FD 1.jpg
Sports
Girls soccer: AASA U14 Redbirds win top bracket at BVU Cup
June 29, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve