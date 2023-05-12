Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets at Big Ole on Monday, May 15

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Lottery will be giving away free scratch-off tickets at Big ole park on Monday, May 15, to the first 100 people — ages 18 and older — to celebrate its newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"

Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin and even, Big Ole himself.

The Alexandria event is one of 35 to take place across the state. Like Big Ole Central Park, some of the events will also be held at popular roadside attractions and road trip destinations:



Big Ole in Alexandria

Monday, May 15

Monday, May 15 Hermann the German in New Ulm

Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Target Field in Minneapolis

Wednesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 17 MN State Fairgrounds in St. Paul

Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Ball of Twine in Darwin

Friday, May 19

Thirty additional events will be held at Minnesota Lottery retailers.