99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Minnesota Lottery to give away 100 free scratch tickets at Big Ole on Monday, May 15

The ticket's largest payout could be up to $100,000.

Lotto.jpg
The ticket was designed by Minnesota artist, Brent Shoonover.
Travis Gulbrandson / Alexandria Echo Press
By Echo Press staff report
May 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Minnesota Lottery will be giving away free scratch-off tickets at Big ole park on Monday, May 15, to the first 100 people — ages 18 and older — to celebrate its newest $5 scratch game, "Road Trip!"

Designed by Minnesota artist Brent Schoonover, the ticket offers cash prizes up to $100,000 and features popular Minnesota landmarks from the Spoonbridge and Cherry in Minneapolis to the largest ball of twine in Darwin and even, Big Ole himself.
The Alexandria event is one of 35 to take place across the state. Like Big Ole Central Park, some of the events will also be held at popular roadside attractions and road trip destinations:

  • Big Ole in Alexandria
    Monday, May 15
  • Hermann the German in New Ulm
    Tuesday, May 16
  • Target Field in Minneapolis
    Wednesday, May 17
  • MN State Fairgrounds in St. Paul
    Thursday, May 18
  • Ball of Twine in Darwin
    Friday, May 19

Thirty additional events will be held at Minnesota Lottery retailers.

Road-Trip-Media-Kit-2.jpg
A map provided by Minnesota Lottery shows the locations of the other ticket giveaway events.
Contributed image / Minnesota Lottery

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
c0ea1f-20230510-derekshiploading106-2000.jpg
News
Ag exports critical to Minnesota in a changing world
May 12, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dan Gunderson / MPR News
Blades_3146.jpg
News
Tornado recovery is a painfully slow process for owners of Blade’s Store
May 12, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Meghan and Bev.jpg
News
Track and Field event at AAHS will honor Title IX 'trailblazers'
May 12, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Blades_3146.jpg
News
Tornado recovery is a painfully slow process for owners of Blade’s Store
May 12, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Storm damage1.jpg
Local
One year after Alexandria tornado, roofing, siding projects still going strong
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Court News
News
Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria
May 09, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson