Minnesota dairy farmers encouraged to apply for MDA funding

EP Agriculture
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:06 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Minnesota dairy farmers are encouraged to apply for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Business Planning Grant , which has recently launched a revamped application process.

This grant can be used to help cover the costs of hiring a qualified, independent third party to create a business plan for dairy operations. Dairy producers have used grant funds to evaluate the feasibility of expanding an operation, plan environmental upgrades, create strategies to transfer the operation to a family member or other new owner, and other business activities. The grant cannot cover any capital purchases.

“The Dairy Business Planning Grant is one of several tools that the MDA is proud to offer to help alleviate the ever-growing pressures that come with running a dairy operation,” MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen said in a press release. “We are committed to supporting these farmers who work hard to produce high-quality dairy products for consumers in Minnesota and beyond to enjoy.”

The grant pays 50% of the cost to develop a business plan, up to $5,000. Producers must pay the other 50%.

Applications will be funded on a first come, first served basis. The MDA has $80,000 in funds per fiscal year to disperse, which resets every July 1.

To access the full eligibility requirements and access the application, visit the Dairy Business Planning Grant webpage . Questions can be directed to Kami Schoenfeld at Kami.Schoenfeld@state.mn.us or 651-201-6643.

