Minnesota Aviation Conference flying to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The annual Minnesota Aviation Conference will take place at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center April 26 through 28.

Kreg Anderson, manager for the Alexandria Airport, says the conference is put on by the Minnesota Council of Airports (MCOA) with assistance from the University of Minnesota's AirTAP program (Airport Technical Assistance Program).

MCOA is a non-profit organization created in 1982 to help airports in Minnesota share operational ideas, and funding sources while providing an organization to help promote airports to the State of Minnesota and the federal government.

Kreg Anderson

"The conference provides a common forum for airport owners, operators, and the various governmental agencies to meet and discuss current issues and trending topics within aviation in Minnesota," Anderson said.

Anderson added that most attendees are airport owners — "usually, city officials or council members" — airport operators, aviation engineering firms contracted to provide support to airports, and officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation Aviation and the local Federal Aviation Administration Airport District Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will include guest speakers as well as informational meetings by the FAA and MnDOT on policy and funding changes as well as "notable activity at the state and federal level" regarding airports.

Tim Eggebraaten, who has worked in the criminal justice field for almost 28 years, will be this year's keynote speaker.

Anderson says past conferences were a great way to be introduced to other airport managers who could provide guidance, advice, and used equipment.

"When I first attended in 2018, not only those connections, but it is invaluable to be able to meet the MNDOT and FAA staff that I correspond with on a regular basis," Anderson said. "Oftentimes during these conferences, there are educational sessions on best practices for airports, 'lessons learned' from other airports, and research topics that are presented. These educational sessions are not only informative, but often spark into a conversation where attendees can converse and share input, thoughts and ideas."

Anderson is excited for the city of Alexandria to host the annual conference.

"We are looking forward to having all the beauty, amenities, and charm that our community has to offer on full display," Anderson said.

The event is open to anyone interested in aviation.

For information on registration and the event itself go to https://airtap.umn.edu/events/airportsconference/2023.