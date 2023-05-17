Minn. Senate approves veterans budget agreement

ST. PAUL — On Tuesday, May 9, the Minnesota Senate approved the veterans budget agreement that provides support throughout the continuum of a service member’s life. This legislation once again received strong bipartisan support by the Senate.

“This bipartisan bill acknowledges the great contributions of both our current military members and veterans across Minnesota,” Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) said in a press release. “This legislation continues our state’s long-standing tradition of supporting all the brave men and women and their families who have sacrificed so much for our nation. I know this bill will make a positive impact on the lives of our veterans and military members.”

This legislation includes provisions that provide support during service and care for veterans struggling with homelessness and PTSD. It also increases funding for veterans cemeteries so they can be laid to rest with the respect they deserve.

Highlights of this legislation include provisions that: