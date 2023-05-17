Minn. Senate approves veterans budget agreement
This legislation includes provisions that provide support during service and care for veterans struggling with homelessness and PTSD.
ST. PAUL — On Tuesday, May 9, the Minnesota Senate approved the veterans budget agreement that provides support throughout the continuum of a service member’s life. This legislation once again received strong bipartisan support by the Senate.
“This bipartisan bill acknowledges the great contributions of both our current military members and veterans across Minnesota,” Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Alexandria) said in a press release. “This legislation continues our state’s long-standing tradition of supporting all the brave men and women and their families who have sacrificed so much for our nation. I know this bill will make a positive impact on the lives of our veterans and military members.”
This legislation includes provisions that provide support during service and care for veterans struggling with homelessness and PTSD. It also increases funding for veterans cemeteries so they can be laid to rest with the respect they deserve.
Highlights of this legislation include provisions that:
- Increase funding and eligibility for bonuses for members who served during the post-9/11 military era.
- Honor the service of Minnesota’s military members through a Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum dedicated to their service.
- Fund operations for the three new veteran homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston.
- Provide enlistment and retention bonuses, which serve as incentives for retaining and recruiting service members.
- Fund grants for veteran participation in Camp Bliss – a program where eligible veterans would receive therapy, transportation, and activities specific to veterans and their families or caretakers.
ADVERTISEMENT