Matt Gilbertson receives Service to Mankind award from Alexandria Sertoma Club

ALEXANDRIA — Matt Gilbertson has been named the recipient of the Service to Mankind Award for 2023 by the Alexandria Sertoma Club.

The award was given in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 19, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.

Gilbertson said the honor was "humbling," and stressed that volunteer work is most often accomplished by a group of like-minded people working together.

"We don't do … volunteer work to be recognized," he said. "Most of us don't. We do it because we truly love and enjoy what we're doing."

Gilbertson continued, "It's fun work, it's enjoyable, it's rewarding, and I appreciate being selected as you guys' recipient."

Gilbertson has been involved with numerous area organizations over the years, including the Jingle Bells Foundation, the Vikingland Builders' Association and Habitat for Humanity.

He has also worked with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as board president in 2022.

Additionally, he has worked with Junior Achievement, as well as activities at Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School.

Gilbertson and his wife, Carrie, have three children, Hannah, Hunter and Liam.

Gilbertson works at Viking Bank, serving as its vice president.

Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, described Gilbertson as "contemplative."

"He thinks things over very carefully before adding his voice to a conversation," Bitzan said. "I can also tell you that while he has a commanding presence because of his physical stature, he never stands out. Matt seems to be most comfortable in the background, working diligently to do his part of whatever task is at hand, and to the best of his ability."

Bitzan said Gilbertson is also persuasive, citing how she initially did not like the 2022 chamber theme of "Catch the Passion."

"But once he explained his vision and his reason for choosing it I was completely on board. It was absolutely the perfect theme," Bitzan said.

Doug Houska, CEO of Viking Bank, said the Sertoma award, the organization's highest honor for non-members, was well-deserved.

"You put a lot of hours in, and it takes a lot of commitment and time (to be a volunteer)," Houska said.

Kevin Kopischke served as emcee for the event. Karen Peterson said the prayer.

Past winners

1976 — Clyde and Anne Newstrom

1977 — Pearl Thorson

1978 — Dr. Robert Page

1979 — Dr. Lowell Gess

1980 — Connie Siemssen

1981 — Hop Namur

1982 — Wally Bloom

1983 — Dr. William Heegaard

1984 — Bob Hines

1985 — Edward Gernand

1986 — Millie Woessner

1987 — Darrel Flaig

1988 — George McKay

1989 — George Anderson

1990 — Don Butler

1991 — Bette Blanchard

1992 — Earl Strand

1993 — Bernice Sasek

1994 — Dave Lux

1995 — Chuck Pugh

1996 — Erc Aga

1997 — Harold Johnson

1998 — Norman and Dorothy Johnson

1999 — Cap Paciotti

2000 — Marion Sonstegard

2001 — Keith A. Anderson

2002 — Earl and Goldie Mittag

2003 — Keith Dougherty

2004 — Tom Schmitt

2005 — Richard Sammons

2006 — Carole Feldman

2007 — Dave and Jean Schonberg

2008 — Myrna Hunt

2009 — Arlene Bosek

2010 — Jennie Hevern

2011 — Jim Schoeberl

2012 — Chuck Nettestad

2013 — Sister Patrice Kiefer

2014 — Dave Anderson

2015 — Josie Steidl

2016 — Kathryn LeBrasseur

2017 — Katie Christensen

2018 — Craig McMillan

2019 — Jim Gripne

2020 — No award due to COVID-19

2021 — No award due to COVID-19

2023 — Tim Urness