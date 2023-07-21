Matt Gilbertson receives Service to Mankind award from Alexandria Sertoma Club
The award was given in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 19, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA — Matt Gilbertson has been named the recipient of the Service to Mankind Award for 2023 by the Alexandria Sertoma Club.
The award was given in a ceremony on Wednesday, July 19, at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria.
Gilbertson said the honor was "humbling," and stressed that volunteer work is most often accomplished by a group of like-minded people working together.
"We don't do … volunteer work to be recognized," he said. "Most of us don't. We do it because we truly love and enjoy what we're doing."
Gilbertson continued, "It's fun work, it's enjoyable, it's rewarding, and I appreciate being selected as you guys' recipient."
ADVERTISEMENT
Gilbertson has been involved with numerous area organizations over the years, including the Jingle Bells Foundation, the Vikingland Builders' Association and Habitat for Humanity.
He has also worked with the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, serving as board president in 2022.
Additionally, he has worked with Junior Achievement, as well as activities at Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School.
Gilbertson and his wife, Carrie, have three children, Hannah, Hunter and Liam.
Gilbertson works at Viking Bank, serving as its vice president.
Tara Bitzan, executive director of the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, described Gilbertson as "contemplative."
"He thinks things over very carefully before adding his voice to a conversation," Bitzan said. "I can also tell you that while he has a commanding presence because of his physical stature, he never stands out. Matt seems to be most comfortable in the background, working diligently to do his part of whatever task is at hand, and to the best of his ability."
Bitzan said Gilbertson is also persuasive, citing how she initially did not like the 2022 chamber theme of "Catch the Passion."
ADVERTISEMENT
"But once he explained his vision and his reason for choosing it I was completely on board. It was absolutely the perfect theme," Bitzan said.
Doug Houska, CEO of Viking Bank, said the Sertoma award, the organization's highest honor for non-members, was well-deserved.
"You put a lot of hours in, and it takes a lot of commitment and time (to be a volunteer)," Houska said.
Kevin Kopischke served as emcee for the event. Karen Peterson said the prayer.
Past winners
1976 — Clyde and Anne Newstrom
1977 — Pearl Thorson
1978 — Dr. Robert Page
1979 — Dr. Lowell Gess
ADVERTISEMENT
1980 — Connie Siemssen
1981 — Hop Namur
1982 — Wally Bloom
1983 — Dr. William Heegaard
1984 — Bob Hines
1985 — Edward Gernand
1986 — Millie Woessner
1987 — Darrel Flaig
ADVERTISEMENT
1988 — George McKay
1989 — George Anderson
1990 — Don Butler
1991 — Bette Blanchard
1992 — Earl Strand
1993 — Bernice Sasek
1994 — Dave Lux
1995 — Chuck Pugh
ADVERTISEMENT
1996 — Erc Aga
1997 — Harold Johnson
1998 — Norman and Dorothy Johnson
1999 — Cap Paciotti
2000 — Marion Sonstegard
2001 — Keith A. Anderson
2002 — Earl and Goldie Mittag
2003 — Keith Dougherty
ADVERTISEMENT
2004 — Tom Schmitt
2005 — Richard Sammons
2006 — Carole Feldman
2007 — Dave and Jean Schonberg
2008 — Myrna Hunt
2009 — Arlene Bosek
2010 — Jennie Hevern
2011 — Jim Schoeberl
2012 — Chuck Nettestad
2013 — Sister Patrice Kiefer
2014 — Dave Anderson
2015 — Josie Steidl
2016 — Kathryn LeBrasseur
2017 — Katie Christensen
2018 — Craig McMillan
2019 — Jim Gripne
2020 — No award due to COVID-19
2021 — No award due to COVID-19
2023 — Tim Urness
ADVERTISEMENT