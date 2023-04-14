99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Man sustains non-life-threatening injuries in ATV crash

EP Crash
pariwatpannium - stock.adobe.com
By Echo Press staff report
April 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM

ALEXANDRIA — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being pinned under an ATV.

On Thursday, April 13, the Douglas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an ATV crash on South Lake Jessie Road, east of East Lake Victoria Road in Alexandria Township.

A man had crashed his ATV and was stuck under it, a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office read.

Douglas County deputies, North Memorial Ambulance and the Alexandria Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, the male was still pinned between a tree and the ATV, the press release read. The fire department was able to cut the tree and after the tree was removed the ATV rider was able to be freed.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
