Man sustains non-life-threatening injuries in ATV crash

ALEXANDRIA — A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being pinned under an ATV.

On Thursday, April 13, the Douglas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an ATV crash on South Lake Jessie Road, east of East Lake Victoria Road in Alexandria Township.

A man had crashed his ATV and was stuck under it, a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office read.

Douglas County deputies, North Memorial Ambulance and the Alexandria Fire Department responded.

Upon arrival, the male was still pinned between a tree and the ATV, the press release read. The fire department was able to cut the tree and after the tree was removed the ATV rider was able to be freed.

North Memorial Ambulance transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.