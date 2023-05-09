99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria

Corey Ray Johns, 34, is accused of taking videos of female employees as they changed out of their scrubs in a women's locker room.

EP Court News
S.Gnatiuk/sergign - stock.adobe.com
Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
May 09, 2023 at 4:30 PM

ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria man has been charged with gross misdemeanor interference with privacy after allegedly filming Alomere Health employees.

Corey Ray Johns, 34, is accused of recording female employees as they changed out of their scrubs in a women's locker room. The discovery was made on May 7.

According to the statement of probable cause, Johns was employed as a custodian by Alomere at the time, and left a phone in recording mode pointed at the changing area.

Johns allegedly admitted to police that the phone was his and said, "I guess I don't know how to put it. I'm just a sad human being."

Johns also stated he had recorded in the coed locker room at Alomere, and that this was not his first time recording people in locker rooms, the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johns allegedly stated that he had been recording females since February.

After Johns was arrested and transported to jail, staff discovered a pen on him that he admitted was another type of recording device, the statement read.

Alomere Health has released a statement on the matter, which read in part, "The employee is no longer affiliated with Alomere Health, and was immediately taken into custody and charged. The safety and security of our staff has always been of the utmost importance. We are devastated that this occurred and even the thought of this behavior by anyone is reprehensible."

The Alomere Health Human Resources team is working directly with employees who may have been impacted, Alomere's statement read.

Chief Scott Kent of the Alexandria Police Department also released a statement, which read that if any hospital employees think they may have been recorded, they should speak with a detective by calling the police department at 320-763-6631.

After processing the data, the police will be working to identify and contact any person that may have been recorded, Kent's statement read.

Travis Gulbrandson
By Travis Gulbrandson
Travis Gulbrandson covers several beats, including Osakis School Board and Osakis City Council, along with the Brandon-Evansville School Board. His focus will also be on crime and court news.
What To Read Next
ATCC Graduation
News
Alexandria Technical and Community College graduates celebrate their education achievements
May 11, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Lakes
News
Curly leaf pondweed discovered in Lake Geneva
May 11, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
BogartBrendan23.jpg
News
Bogart named state's 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal
May 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff