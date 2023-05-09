Man charged with recording employees changing out of scrubs at Alomere Health in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — An Alexandria man has been charged with gross misdemeanor interference with privacy after allegedly filming Alomere Health employees.

Corey Ray Johns, 34, is accused of recording female employees as they changed out of their scrubs in a women's locker room. The discovery was made on May 7.

According to the statement of probable cause, Johns was employed as a custodian by Alomere at the time, and left a phone in recording mode pointed at the changing area.

Johns allegedly admitted to police that the phone was his and said, "I guess I don't know how to put it. I'm just a sad human being."

Johns also stated he had recorded in the coed locker room at Alomere, and that this was not his first time recording people in locker rooms, the statement read.

Johns allegedly stated that he had been recording females since February.

After Johns was arrested and transported to jail, staff discovered a pen on him that he admitted was another type of recording device, the statement read.

Alomere Health has released a statement on the matter, which read in part, "The employee is no longer affiliated with Alomere Health, and was immediately taken into custody and charged. The safety and security of our staff has always been of the utmost importance. We are devastated that this occurred and even the thought of this behavior by anyone is reprehensible."

The Alomere Health Human Resources team is working directly with employees who may have been impacted, Alomere's statement read.

Chief Scott Kent of the Alexandria Police Department also released a statement, which read that if any hospital employees think they may have been recorded, they should speak with a detective by calling the police department at 320-763-6631.

After processing the data, the police will be working to identify and contact any person that may have been recorded, Kent's statement read.