Man charged with 10 felony sex crimes moves for dismissal

ALEXANDRIA — A man charged with 10 felony sex crimes has filed a motion to have those charges dismissed.

The motion to dismiss the charges against Zachary Levi Wittmer, 34, of Parkers Prairie, was filed in Douglas County District Court on June 22.

The reasons outlined in the motion are that some of the alleged offenses took place outside of Douglas County, that the alleged victim was not a Douglas County resident, and that the acts were "patently consensual."

Wittmer is charged with two first-degree counts of felony criminal sexual conduct, one second-degree count, five third-degree counts and two fourth-degree counts, according to court documents.

Wittmer was convicted in April 2022 on a count of second degree felony criminal sexual conduct in relation to an incident in which he assaulted a 10-year-old in 2018.

The second group of charges also involve a juvenile male, who was 14 at the time the alleged abuse began and who came forward after reading an article in the Echo Press about Wittmer's other case.

The maximum sentences for Wittmer's charges break down as follows:



First degree: 144 months to 30 years imprisonment and a $40,000 fine.

Second degree: 90 months to 25 years imprisonment and a $35,000 fine.

Third degree: 15 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.

Fourth degree: 10 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine.

Wittmer's next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.