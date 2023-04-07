99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
LRAC awards $19,820 in spring project grant round

Two Douglas County organizations are among those that received funding.

Arts and Entertainment
By Echo Press staff report
April 07, 2023 at 7:18 AM

ALEXANDRIA — On March 21 the Lake Region Arts Council Board approved project grant applications for funding, for a total of $19,820 awarded to eight local organizations. The LRAC Project Grant Program is funded through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

Organizations were able to apply for up to $3,000 for a project that they will complete in the next year. The organizations awarded this funding are as follows:

  • Lakes Chamber Music Society — $3,000 — Douglas County
  • Alexandria Community Education — $2,980 — Douglas County
  • Minnesota State University Moorhead Percussion Studio — $2,930 — Clay County
  • Browns Valley School District 801 — $3,000 — Traverse County
  • Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead — $2,000 — Clay County
  • DanceBARN Collective — $3,000 — Otter Tail County
  • Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance — $1,850 — Stevens County
  • Ulen-Hitterdal School — $1,060 — Clay County

A list of the projects to be completed can be found at lrac4.org .

Another project grant round will be held in the fall of 2023, with details about funding amounts forthcoming.

For questions regarding this and other grant rounds, visit lrac4.org or call the LRAC office at 218-739-5780.

By Echo Press staff report
