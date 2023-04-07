LRAC awards $19,820 in spring project grant round

ALEXANDRIA — On March 21 the Lake Region Arts Council Board approved project grant applications for funding, for a total of $19,820 awarded to eight local organizations. The LRAC Project Grant Program is funded through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

Organizations were able to apply for up to $3,000 for a project that they will complete in the next year. The organizations awarded this funding are as follows:

Lakes Chamber Music Society — $3,000 — Douglas County

Alexandria Community Education — $2,980 — Douglas County

Minnesota State University Moorhead Percussion Studio — $2,930 — Clay County

Browns Valley School District 801 — $3,000 — Traverse County

Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead — $2,000 — Clay County

DanceBARN Collective — $3,000 — Otter Tail County

Prairie Renaissance Cultural Alliance — $1,850 — Stevens County

Ulen-Hitterdal School — $1,060 — Clay County

A list of the projects to be completed can be found at lrac4.org .

Another project grant round will be held in the fall of 2023, with details about funding amounts forthcoming.

For questions regarding this and other grant rounds, visit lrac4.org or call the LRAC office at 218-739-5780.