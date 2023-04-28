Who will be moving into Alexandria Viking Plaza?

ALEXANDRIA – Something big is coming to the Viking Plaza Mall.

But the mall owners, Lexington Realty International , are keeping their plans under wraps until they have all the pieces in order, according to Alan Retkinski, president of Lexington Realty International.

In a phone interview with the Echo Press last Friday, Retkinski put it this way:

“In a nutshell, we are not ready to issue a statement at this time — we want to do it right,” he said. “What we are doing is building a little mystery — a stay tuned situation.”

The “mystery tenant” will fill the space that is now occupied by D. Michael B’s, which announced last week that it will be closing on May 7 after the restaurant and Lexington Realty International could not reach an agreement to relocate D. Michael B’s on the mall property.

The closing sent off shock waves throughout the community. The newspaper story drew nearly 800 comments on the Echo Press Facebook page, mainly from loyal customers who said they will deeply miss the restaurant. The news also generated more than 1,800 reactions, was shared more than 300 times and reached more than 95,000 people.

“D. Michael B’s is a treasured tenant but they are choosing not to open a new store or relocate,” Retkinski said. “The new tenant will be a tremendous boost to this town and for those within a 50-mile radius.”

According to D. Michael B’s owners, Dave and Debbie Bistodeau, the new tenant will take over not only the restaurant space but an entire wing of the mall. The newspaper contacted several tenants in the wing but no one commented.

The Facebook discussion triggered all sorts of speculation about who the new tenant will be. One of the most common guesses was Kohl’s, which seems to pop up on the rumor mill anytime a new development is mentioned in Alexandria.

In this file photo, Gary Steffensen of Glenwood watches TV while sitting at the bar at D. Michael B’s in Alexandria. Last week, D. Michael B's said it will be closing on May 7. Echo Press file photo

For now, the mall owners are not confirming or denying anything.

“We’re looking forward to making this happen,” Retkinski said. “News concerning the new tenant will be released in two to four weeks.”

Retkinski did say that the mall will be working with local companies on building the space for the new tenant. “All the contractors will be local and this will generate more jobs,” he said.

Retkinski shared one more tidbit of news — the huge potholes in the mall may be disappearing soon. “Fixing the potholes is one of the requirements when we redo the parking lot,” he said.

About Lexington Realty International

Based in New Jersey, Lexington was founded in 2004 and is a national real estate firm that specializes in purchasing, leasing, redeveloping and managing of commercial and residential real estate.

It owns, manages and leases more than 21 million square feet of retail space, 1 million square feet of office space and 500,000 square feet of multifamily/mixed use and 2,500 multi-family residential units.