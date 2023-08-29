What's the best way to make Alexandria's Third Ave. safer?

ALEXANDRIA – Results of a year-long pedestrian study of a seven-block corridor on Third Avenue between Broadway and Nokomis Street were revealed at Monday’s Alexandria City Council meeting.

The study’s recommendation: Install islands across three of the six intersections between Broadway and Nokomis to reduce and restrict traffic movements.

The goal is to simplify the corridor and provide safer ways for pedestrians to cross. Each of the crossings would include rapid flashing beacons to alert drivers of pedestrians.

The specific intersections for the islands haven’t been finalized but all the options include a pedestrian island at Third Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

The corridor sees an average of 18,000 vehicles a day, as of 2018. Despite a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit, the study found that traffic moves quickly through the area, with observed average speeds of up to 38 mph.

Contracted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation , the study listed these goals: improving safety for pedestrians and bikers crossing Third Avenue; balancing the safety needs of all users; creating an environment to stimulate growth; provide flexibility for near and long-term transportation needs; and improve access for non-motorized users to the Central Lakes Trail, Big Ole Central Park and downtown.

The corridor has a history of crashes, the report noted. From January 2012 to May 2022, there were 156 total crashes – including two that resulted in fatal or serious injuries. The total number of crashes is slowly decreasing but the number of crashes that cause injuries has remained relatively constant, the report said.

Notable takeaways from the study:

Bicycle and pedestrian crashes were more likely to result in an injury or fatality than vehicle crashes (90% versus 37%).

35% of crashes were angle crashes.

30% of crashes involved a left turn.

“Near-misses” from double-threats at Kenwood Street are a concern for people walking and biking.

Right now, the space between speeding vehicles and pedestrians makes for an “uncomfortable experience,” the study said.

The study lists three options:

Option 1: Quick build corridor simplification. This uses low-cost materials to close off the middle turn lane at Maple, Kenwood, and Hawthorne Streets, leaving Irving, Jefferson and Lake Streets accessible. The two-way left-turn lanes would remain along Third Avenue in between these locations.

Additionally, a quick-build two-way bikeway connection to the regional trail would be added on the west side of Kenwood, north of Third Avenue, replacing one side of street parking.

The study said this is the most time- and cost-effective concept, as it uses low-cost materials such as tape, paint, and plastic bollards, rather than concrete or more costly options.

This drawing shows Option 1 for Third Avenue, looking south. It would use low-cost materials to close off the middle turn lane at Maple, Kenwood and Hawthorne Streets. Drawing courtesy of MnDOT

Option 2: Retrofit corridor simplification. This option is preferred by MnDOT. It’s a medium-term option for simplifying the corridor. It involves adding raised concrete medians to prohibit turning movements for north-south traffic from Third Avenue onto Hawthorne, Kenwood and Maple Streets. Additional median space should be added throughout the corridor with as much green space in the medians as feasible, the study said. The length of these medians should be maximized based on space needed for turning movements.

As part of these medians, pedestrian refuges or islands should be added to accommodate pedestrians crossing at the three intersections, as well as a pedestrian crossing signal, such as a flashing beacon, depending on warrants and other factors at Kenwood Street to make crossing pedestrians more visible to motorists. Additionally, just like in Option 1, a quick-build two-way bikeway connection to the regional trail would be added on the west side of Kenwood, north of Third Avenue, replacing one side of street parking.

Option 3: Corridor simplification with lane modifications. The most intensive option, this involves the same concrete medians and signalized pedestrian crossing at Kenwood Street as Option 2, but includes two additional features to further simplify the corridor. The first feature is the closure of the outside travel lanes on both sides of Third Avenue. This would be done through the use of precast concrete barriers, similar to parking stops. The barriers would be placed on the edge of the outside lane adjacent to the travel lane on each side, and would be strategically placed to maintain the right and left turn options at locations that aren’t being close and guide motorists in turning slowly and safely onto the side streets.

This could include leaving room for right turn lanes where needed, the study said. Within the closed lane, planter boxes could be placed to add additional greenery to the corridor. The second added feature is the development of an Urban Smart Channel retrofit at the free right on Broadway Street heading north/east, and Nokomis Street heading south/west.

This would slow traffic as it enters and exits the corridor, and provide safer crossing opportunities for people walking and biking. When entering the corridor from either side, the lanes coming from the Urban Smart Channel and the lane coming in straight would merge into one lane along most of Third Avenue, then open back up for two left turn lanes/queuing at the other end of the corridor. Like in Option 1 and 2, a quick-build two-way bikeway connection to the regional trail would be added on the west side of Kenwood Street, north of Third Avenue, replacing one side of street parking.

This is Option 3 of the Third Avenue plan, looking south. It includes the same concrete medians and signalized pedestrian crossing at Kenwood Street as Option 2 but includes other measures, such as closing the outside travel lanes on both sides of Third Avenue. Drawing courtesy of MnDOT.

MnDOT District 4 applied for and received funding for the project via the Highway Safety Improvement Program. Funding was awarded with the intent to implement recommendations from this study.

The preferred year for the funding is 2025 with an estimated cost of $825,000 ($750,00 in federal funds with a $75,000 match from MnDOT).

Get ready for demonstration project

Before finalizing a design, MnDOT will conduct a demonstration project this fall. This involves installing temporary islands at three of the intersections to see how the restrictions affect traffic patterns.

The demonstration project is scheduled to begin on Oct. 2. Using barrels, the medians will be closed to restrict left turns at these locations: week one – Maple Street, Kenwood Street and Hawthorne Street; week two – Lake Street, Jefferson Street and Hawthorne Street.

The project will track vehicle movement and determine what the impact of restricting left turns will have on businesses in the corridor, such as Elden's Fresh Foods.

The council voted to support the demonstration project.

Other ideas: bridge, tunnel, bypass

Another option mentioned in the study was building a bridge over or a tunnel under Third Avenue to allow people walking and biking to safely cross the road. This treatment works best where there is a clear, concentrated crossing location (such as a regional trail) and plenty of room for any on/off ramps that need to be built to ensure an accessible grade, the study said.

The city developed a concept for a potential underpass at Hawthorne Street, the study said. The concept creates a two-way walking and biking path between Second Avenue and Fourth Avenue, with a staircase connecting the sidewalk on Third Avenue with the trail below. The design would change Hawthorne Street to one-way vehicle traffic — northbound from Second to Third Avenue, and southbound serving as an exit for the new residential development between Third and Fourth Avenues.

This concept, however, is considered a long-term vision, with significant funding and construction challenges to overcome, according to the study.

Another idea would promote a bypass around town that would direct north and southbound traffic on Highway 29 from Interstate 94 to take an alternative route (such as 30th Avenue/Nokomis Street) rather than Highway 29 through downtown Alexandria.

While this could reduce traffic volumes on Third Avenue, it would not directly address other safety concerns on the project corridor, such as speeding, the study said. A bypass would also redirect passenger vehicles away from the businesses lining Broadway Street/Highway 29.