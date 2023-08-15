Westbrook Estates may be annexed into city of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria City Council gave preliminary approval to an annexation request from 28 residents in Westbrook Estates Monday.

Westbrook is a 9.2-acre townhome subdivision on Voyager Drive in LaGrande Township that has been served by a private well ever since it was platted in 1997.

Well-testing results last October revealed evidence of contamination from an underground fuel plume that has been slowly moving north for several years. The city has previously annexed several homes in that area, which allows them to connect to city water.

Magellan Pipeline is the responsible party and it agreed to monitor private wells in the path of the plume and cover the cost of providing drinking water to homeowners that have contaminated wells. Magellan has been temporarily providing drinking water to the Westbrook homes with bottled water deliveries or filters attached to the drinking water faucets.

Magellan and Westbrook homeowners are now moving toward a permanent solution – connecting each home in that area to a new city water main line that will be extended into the subdivision as part of the annexation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Magellan agreed to pay 100% of the costs of the water extension, the platting of the public street right-of-way, removing the existing street and subgrade, and constructing a new public street. There will be no costs to homeowners, the Westbrook Estates Homeowners Association or the city for any of the work, according to City Planner Mike Weber.

The petition was signed by 28 of the 30 homeowners, but because not everyone signed it, a public hearing is required. This will take place Monday, Sept. 25 at City Hall.

The council took three actions: Accepting the petition and notifying LaGrand Township and the state; approving a first reading of the ordinance; and setting the public hearing.

The construction and installation of the new water line could start as early as next spring.

Following are other items from the Aug. 14 meeting not covered in other council stories.

Police department purchases 10 encrypted mobile radios

The public’s ability to listen to police calls over a scanner or radio may soon be over.

A federal mandate is requiring law enforcement agencies to communicate over encrypted towers and equipment.

As part of that process, Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent was authorized to purchase 10 mobile radios that will be encrypted. The cost is $61,206.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a requirement for our entire state,” Kent told the council in a memo.

Scott Kent

The department’s portable units, carried by police on duty, are already encrypted but not the squad car mobile radios, Kent said. His department has purchased two or three mobile radios that are on order, and to finish the state’s requirements, 10 more mobile radios are needed.

Funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will cover the expense.

Long-time police officer resigns

On Aug. 3, Police Chief Scott Kent formally acknowledged and accepted the resignation of Sergeant Tony Kuhnau from the Alexandria Police Department.

Tony Kuhnau

“While we are sad to see him go, we respect his decision and appreciate the contributions to our team during his 21 years with the City of Alexandria,” Kent said in a memo to the council.

On Aug. 8, the city’s Police Commission held a special meeting to discuss the succession/vacancy plan. The commission voted unanimously to move forward with two separate and simultaneous processes:

1) Internal rank promotion for the open sergeant position to be completed by Oct. 1.

2) Initiate the process to hire a police officer to be completed by Nov. 1

ADVERTISEMENT

The positions are a replacement and are included in the police department’s 2023/24 budget.

Taxi ordinance being studied

The council referred potential changes to the city's taxi cab ordinance to the legislative committee.

The council is deciding whether to update the ordinance to level the playing field for local taxi services that are competing against ride-sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft, which don't have to pay city licensing fees.

The council is also looking into the possibility of no longer licensing taxis, which other cities, including Fergus Falls, have done.

During a public hearing at Monday's meeting, two people spoke about possible changes:

Mark Swanson, the owner of Alec-Courier Taxi Delivery and Shuttle thanked the council for looking into the issue. He said some of the ordinance is outdated. He also said the council should level the field for all types of taxi services.

Larry Sletten, owner of Town and Country Transportation, said the city should have licensing requirements for taxi cabs to prevent someone from just slapping a taxi sticker on their vehicle and start giving rides.

Council member Andrew Wiener said that he, too, is concerned about consumer safety and wants to know more about what could happen if there were no city requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legislative committee will come back to the council with recommendations.

Financing approved for fire rescue truck

The council approved a financing plan to pay for a fire rescue truck that was ordered in September 2021 and delivered on June 26, 2023.

The Alexandria Fire Department studied several different kinds of rescue trucks that contain tool mounts, such as this model. (Contributed photo)

The cost of the truck is $681,753. This amount was paid by the city in two installments, $308,677 in August 2022 when the chassis arrived at the manufacturing company, Rosenbauer , and $373,076 in June 2023 when the unit was delivered to Alexandria.

At the April 10, 2023 City Council meeting, the council authorized the distribution of a Request for Proposal for financing for the rescue unit. The city received one proposal for financing through the RFP process from Hometown Community Bank.

The proposal was discussed with the budget committee and staff was directed to proceed with a lease/financing agreement.

The terms of the financing are a 15-year agreement at 4.34% for $682,086, which includes $333 for loan administration, UCC and Minnesota filing fees. The agreement states annual principal and interest payments of $61,665 beginning in February 2024.

Annual payments will be covered through the balance in the fire equipment fund, township fire levies, and the annual levy for the fire equipment.

Out-of-state travel approved

The council approved out-of-state travel for Sergeant Keith Melrose and Officer Darcie Zirbes to attend the Law Enforcement Torch Run International Special Olympics Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will take place this October in Chicago, Illinois.

The cost of the conference is covered by Special Olympics of Minnesota . The only expense is their salaried time, according to Chief Scott Kent.

The council also approved out-of-state travel for Kent to to attend the International Chief of Police Conference this October in San Diego, California.

The police department. 2023 budget has funds available for this training/conference. The estimated total cost of Kent’s training and travel is $1,500.

Council to hire stand-alone HR director

The council voted to revise the assistant city administrator/human resources director position and begin the process of hiring a human resources director.

After studying alternatives, the city’s personnel committee determined it would be beneficial to separate the position duties of assistant city administrator and human resources director into separate positions. The committee looked into outsourcing some HR duties but found that the cost can be double or triple the expense.

A stand-alone HR director position is needed because of best management practices, the complexity of administrative duties, increasing workloads, commitment to management of risk and the importance of both positions to the overall goals and objectives of the city, according to the council.

The council authorizes a hiring process to include the following:



ADVERTISEMENT

A screening committee that includes the mayor, city administrator, police chief, finance director, assistant finance director and city assessor.

Hiring procedures and conditions will be followed the same as provided by the city’s hiring and related personnel policies.

The position is a replacement and has been included in the 2023/24 budget.

Karin Tank, the current assistant city administrator/HR Director, is leaving her employment with the city, effective Sept. 1, 2023. This position will be vacant upon her departure.

While the council searches for a new HR director and completes organizational work, the council agreed to have Community Development Director Mike Weber to serve as interim assistant city administrator. This would primarily include signatory responsibilities, if needed.

The interim role is expected to last no more than six months.

Council accepts $700 in donations

The city received a $200 donation by the Alexandria Elks Lodge 1685 that will be used for the Alexandria Fire Department. The donation will be deposited into the fire department’s operating fund.

The city also received a $500 donation from a resident, Robin Niedenfuer, that will be used by Alexandria First Responders for active assailant training.

Public comment period

Three people spoke at the public comment period:

Alan Roebke said he supports transparency in government and said the city should use its new camera equipment to tape not only the council meetings but other meetings that take place such as the special meetings that take place before the regular meetings.

Judd Hoff encouraged Alexandria residents to boycott local, right-wing businesses.

Laura Mickelson spoke against a proposed fueling station near Lake L'Homme Dieu.