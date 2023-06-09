Viking Bank to host Wake Up Alexandria on June 16

ALEXANDRIA — Viking Bank, 4277 Dakota St., will host the Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, June 16 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, Sacred Journey Academy.

All Chamber members will be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $6,300.

Viking Bank got its start under local ownership in 1981 at 504 Broadway as a state-chartered mutual

savings association. It was converted to a Federal Charter the following year, and in 1984 moved to 1311 Broadway. In 2007, it was purchased by another group of local owners.

In 2017, the bank relocated to a new building at 4277 Dakota Street and in 2019 expanded to a second location in Ashby. Viking Bank is the only bank chartered in the City of Alexandria. The bank offers a full array of services from personal checking, savings and loans to business checking, savings, loans and cash management services to agricultural loans and operating lines of credit, and more.

Operating under the tag line “Invested in Your Journey,” the bank team is involved in the communities it serves in a variety of ways. Visit www.viking.bank for more information.