Todd Johnson steps into activities director role at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria

He will retain his current position with Community Education as recreation coordinator but at an adjusted capacity.

Todd Johnson
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:09 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Public Schools is pleased to announce that Todd Johnson will be stepping into a .4 middle school activities director role at Discovery Middle School.

He will retain his current position with Community Education as recreation coordinator but at an adjusted capacity. Johnson brings more than 25 years of combined experience in youth recreation, with 22 years under the former Lakes Area Recreation and over three years with Alexandria Public Schools Community Education.

School board approval took place at the May 15 regular meeting. Johnson will begin his duties on July 1.

Within his capacity as the community education recreation coordinator and middle school activities director, he will continue to oversee Community Education adult and youth recreation programs and coordination of activities at Discovery Middle School. District leaders said this shared position is beneficial in many ways — financially prudent with a shared cost between the general fund and the community education fund; efficient use of staffing resources; taps into the skills of current staff; and supports flexibility with parent, student and community communication.

Johnson earned a bachelor of science degree from North Dakota State University, leisure studies and recreation services emphasis, business administration.

Johnson and his wife, Tina, have three school-age children and live in Alexandria. His past community involvement includes serving on the Alexandria Youth Baseball Association Board and graduating from Leadership Alexandria. His hobbies and interests include watching his children participate in various athletic programs. He also enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time on the lake.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
