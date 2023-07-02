Thunder booms during Red, White and Boom Days in Evansville w/video

EVANSVILLE — Crowds lining the streets of downtown Evansville caught candy and raindrops at the Red, White & Boom Lions Grand Parade on Sunday afternoon, July 2.

The rain began to fall toward the end of parade — small scattered drops at first. Minutes later, a full-fledged thunderstorm rumbled through town.

The annual celebration started on Friday, June 30 with First Security Bank's customer appreciation offering hot dogs, followed by karaoke. Saturday events featured All Town Garage Sales, bake sale at Faith Lutheran Church, painting sessions, bean bag tournament, family bingo and a street dance.

The fun continued on Sunday with the Evansville Fire Department Pancake/French Toast feed, a 5K Color Run, church services, an art exhibit at the Evansville Art Center featuring the Brush and Pallet Club, park events, music by Schjei Country, pork chop feed, watermelon feed sponsored by the Evansville Community Club, and the Evansville Veterans Memorial Fireworks Spectacular.

The Brandon Car Wash and Laundromat provide soap bubbles during the Lions Grand Parade Sunday, July 2 as part of Evansville's Red, White & Boom Days. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press