There's more work going on in Alexandria than roundabouts

ALEXANDRIA — By now, most drivers in Alexandria know that construction is going on at three roundabouts in town.

But there are a lot of other road, street, water and sewer projects going on in the city as well.

Alexandria City Engineer Tim Schoonhoven sent an update to the Alexandria City Council last Friday, June 2, that summarizes the work:



Highway 29 South sidewalk project . The turf establishment and tree planting on this project is almost done. The project looks great, Schoonhoven said. Only minor punch list items remain. The new section of concrete sidewalk will be 6-feet wide and about a half-mile long. This is the second of three consecutive projects that will ultimately extend the sidewalk from 15th Avenue to 44th Avenue.

Rosewood Lane regional pond. Contracts have been signed with the VIE Church. The city is awaiting the contractors' schedules before scheduling a preconstruction meeting. The goal of the project is to fix the drainage problems in the Rosewood Lane area. At its May 22 meeting, the council approved a bid of $207,218 from Mark Lee Excavating of Alexandria to construct a 1.4-acre regional pond to collect the excess water. That action, however, was contingent on VIE Church, which is under construction, having a recorded drainage easement and making a financial contribution of $25,000 to help pay for the retention pond. Those conditions have since been met.

18th Avenue. All of the new watermain on the project is now complete. The contractor is working on the remaining sanitary sewer main and services. The remaining underground work consists of storm sewer main and laterals on 18th Avenue just east of Jefferson and on Jefferson just south of 18th Avenue. Work on building the street has begun on the east end of 18th Avenue. The subgrade and granular base has been placed from Nokomis Street to near the bus garage. Schoonhoven expects the first portions of curb and gutter to be poured this week. All work is being coordinated with Alexandria College. The overall cost of the project is $8.15 million. It includes reconstruction and realignment of 18th Avenue, the reconstruction of Hawthorne Street between 17th and 18th Avenue, the reconstruction of Jefferson Street between 12th and 18th Avenue, and a right turn lane on Broadway. The project will also replace old water lines, outdated sewer systems, and eliminate a lift station that would need to be replaced soon.

Local street paving projects. The streets include Victoria Drive, Fingal Drive, Fingal Court, Knut Street, Ashley Lane and Ashley Court. It's a $339,793 project. A preconstruction meeting was held last week. Work is expected to begin in the area of Victoria Heights this week. The residents have been notified.

SunOpta/Good Neighbors public utilities. The contractor is working on installing sanitary sewer on the east road. They plan to start installing watermain next.