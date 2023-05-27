99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The Shopper - May 27, 2023

Today at 7:30 AM
Local
Firearm safety instructors honored in Millerville for decades of service
May 26, 2023 11:46 AM
By  Echo Press staff report
Local
Groundbreaking held for new Parkers Prairie Veterans Memorial
May 26, 2023 10:49 AM
By  Echo Press staff report
Local
Survivor of May 30, 2022, tornado that hit Forada, Maple Lake recounts harrowing day
May 26, 2023 06:54 AM
By  Celeste Edenloff
Local News and Sports
Prep
Baseball: Cardinals head into the playoffs with a full head of steam
May 25, 2023 09:21 PM
By  Sam Stuve
News
Alexandria Area High School faculty combating student vaping
May 25, 2023 07:43 AM
By  Thalen Zimmerman
News
A look back: $22.2 million in damages to taxable buildings reported from 2 tornadoes in 2022
May 27, 2023 08:33 AM
By  Celeste Edenloff
News
Campaign established to aid Ukrainian student in Alexandria (w/ video)
May 27, 2023 08:06 AM
By  Travis Gulbrandson